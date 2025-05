Robots equipped with the π0.5 AI model were tested in homes they had never seen before Physical Intelligence

An AI enabling robots to do chores like making the bed or cleaning up spills in homes it has never seen before could allow many more robots to become generally useful, its creators say.

Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT have improved robots’ ability to carry out spoken requests. However, most robots work well only in environments in which they have been trained; their performance quality sharply falls when confronted with new and unfamiliar spaces.