Southern California home prices ticked up in February, the first increase in seven months.

The average home price in the six-county region rose 0.3% from January to $874,382 in February, according to Zillow.

Home prices had declined each month since August, which economists said was a reflection of tapped-out consumers and seasonal factors.

High home values and high mortgage rates made it difficult for potential buyers to bid up housing further, and the market also tends to slow in the fall and winter.

The declines were small, however, with January’s prices only 1.6% off the all-time high reached last summer. February’s small uptick, which coincided with a slight decline in mortgage rates, could signal values are set to escalate during the typically busy spring selling season.

But Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist with Zillow, doesn’t see much change.

He said mortgage rates this year aren’t likely to change much from the mid-6% range where they are today, which should keep potential home buyers from paying much more for a house or condo.

Existing homeowners are also increasingly choosing to sell, which also should keep a lid on prices.

According to Zillow, there were 32% more homes for sale in L.A. County than in February 2024, which experts attribute to existing homeowners who increasingly want to move rather than hold on to cheap mortgages acquired during the pandemic.

By February 2026, Zillow expects home prices across Los Angeles and Orange counties to have risen just 0.1% from last month.

In the last year, asking rents for apartments in many parts of Southern California have ticked down, but January’s L.A. County fires could upend the downward trend.

Experts have said rising vacancy levels had forced landlords to accept less in rent, but the fires wiped away thousands of homes, suddenly thrusting many people into the rental market.

As these people searched for housing, there were widespread reports of illegal price gouging, with some landlords increasing rent by more than 50%.

Authorities have since filed several criminal and civil cases against landlords and real estate agents, and it’s unclear just how much more competitive the larger market will be in the coming months and year.

Most homes destroyed were single-family houses and some experts say they expect the largest increases in rent to be in larger units adjacent to burn areas in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, with upward pressure on costs diminishing as units become smaller and farther away from the disaster zone.

January and February rent data give an early look into what could be coming.

In Santa Monica, which borders the L.A. city neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, median rent rose 1.12% from January and 3.06% from December to reach $2,527 last month, according to data from ApartmentList.

Rob Warnock, an analyst with ApartmentList, said that rate of growth is faster than in previous years, something also seen near the Eaton fire in Glendale and Pasadena, though to a lesser extent.

Across the entire city of Los Angeles, which includes the Palisades and many neighborhoods not adjacent to any fire, rent growth is actually less than that seen in past years. The median apartment rent in February rose 0.73% from January. Rent between December and January was unchanged.

Warnock cautioned the data do not include single-family homes and apartment rent in L.A. neighborhoods near the fire could also be accelerating more than normal, but ApartmentList doesn’t have the ability to track it.