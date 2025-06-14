A missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement injured five Palestinians, including three children, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent has reported.

Earlier, local sources confirmed that the missile struck the Palestinian town of Sa’ir. The Israeli military said it did not activate any interceptors in response to the launch.

Sirens reportedly rang out in Jerusalem and across several Israeli settlements in the southern West Bank shortly before the explosion, according to local media outlets.