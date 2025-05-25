The economic impact of repeated Houthi attacks on Israel’s main airport is growing, with Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International facing mounting disruptions that have grounded international travel and exposed deepening financial strains.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster, around 20 global airlines have halted operations to and from Israel following the Yemeni group’s continued targeting of the airport. Several airlines are now reportedly exploring compensation claims amid the chaos.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary didn’t hold back last week, expressing frustration at the worsening security situation. “I think we’re running out of patience too with Israel,” O’Leary said. “Flights to and from Tel Aviv, if they’re going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we’d be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe.”