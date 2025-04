Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Saturday that a series of US strikes on territory under their control, including the Yemeni capital Sanaa, had wounded at least eight people.

“Eight citizens, including two children, were wounded when the American enemy targeted a residential district” west of Al-Rawda in Sanaa, said the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

It cited the Houthi administration’s health ministry as the source for what it said was a provisional toll.