Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted” by the Israeli air force, an Israeli military statement said.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on Telegram on Tuesday that the group launched a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport using a “hypersonic ballistic missile”.

Saree said the operation achieved its goal, “causing millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.”

He also added that three other Israeli-occupied areas were targeted using drones.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened the Houthis after the attack, saying “Yemen will be treated like Tehran”.

“After striking the head of the snake in Tehran, we will also strike the Huthis in Yemen. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand cut off,” Katz said, according to a statement from his office, the AFP reported.