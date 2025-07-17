The Yemeni Houthi group said it launched several attacks in multiple locations in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport, Eilat port, and a military site in the Negev region.

“The Houthi missile force launched a ballistic missile of the Zulfiqar type at Lod Airport [Ben Gurion] in the Tel Aviv area,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

The strike forced “occupying Zionist settlers into shelters and halted airport operations”, he added.

Earlier, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.