Thursday's edition of the best Green Deals are now live, with a fresh batch of discounts that on top of being more green for the environment, put a little more green back into your wallet. On tap today, we have a steep discount on the Hover-1 Night Owl electric scooter at $875 off to go alongside this electric Greenworks mower bundle at $504, some additional Segway EVs to consider, and all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Hover-1 Night Owl electric scooter delivers 31 MPH top speeds

If you’ve been looking for a higher-end electric scooter but don’t want to pay a higher price tag, we have just the deal for you today. Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $924.84 shipped. Typically fetching $1,800 these days, that MSRP is now fading into the best discount we have ever seen. It’s clocking in at $875 in savings while also beating our previous mention by an extra $427. Today’s offer is also the first time we’ve seen it drop under $1,000, too.

Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch off-road tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. All of that makes it a notable solution to riding around this spring and beyond on a new EV.

Save on this Greenworks electric mower bundle

Today we’re tracking a notable discount on the ultimate electric tool bundle to get your lawn in order this summer. If you’ve been dealing with the fuss of gas and oil the past few months and are finally ready to make the switch over to the more energy-efficient and convenient side of electric gear, Greenworks has your back. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the brand’s 20-inch Cordless 48V Mower alongside a string trimmer and leaf blower for $503.99 shipped. Down from $630, this bundle clocks in with a 20% discount attached. It’s the best value we’ve tracked this year, as well.

This whole kit features the 20-inch electric mower with built-in bagger for mulching or collecting your grass trimmings. The kit also includes one of its string trimmers and a leaf blower, ensuring you can keep your yard looking its best with perfectly-cut edging around your patio and driveway, as well as a quick and effective way to handle the leaves come fall. Greenworks wraps up the package by including three 24V batteries, all of which can be swapped between the tools and pair with companion chargers.

Segway SuperScooter GT EVs fall to all-time lows

Landing at the best prices to date, Segway is now delivering a series of discounts on its flagship SuperScooter GT electric scooters. These are some of the more recent additions to the brand’s EV stable and also some of the more capable releases, too, with the spotlight falling on the SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter at $1,999.99. This is a full $800 off the usual $2,800 going rate while also delivering a new all-time low at $500 under our previous Prime Day mention.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set with an even steeper discount attached. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $2,999.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a match of the all-time low for one of the first times at $1,000 off the usual $4,000 going rate.

