Several years after losing his father to liver cancer, Ghanaian immunologist Yaw Bediako launched Yemaachi Biotech to close a critical gap in African cancer research. The company, situated in Accra, is building Africa’s largest cancer genomics database—the African Cancer Atlas—using samples from 7,500 patients across the continent. Despite Africa’s rich genetic diversity, only 2% of genomes studied globally are African, limiting the effectiveness of cancer treatments. Backed by pharma giant Roche, the initiative aims to drive more inclusive drug development. However, Bediako and his team face numerous challenges, particularly regarding ethics, securing funding, and changing perceptions. Nevertheless, they remain committed to reshaping global science through African innovation.

Source: The Guardian