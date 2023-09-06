A record immigration surge is making the average Australian poorer – and big banks richer – by disguising the fact the economy is already in an official recession, economists say.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Wednesday showed the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in the June quarter, on a per capita basis, followed by a 0.3 per cent drop in the March quarter.

That meant Australia is officially in a per capita recession where gross domestic product, or output, for every individual is declining – the first such contraction since 2020.

On an annual basis, Australia’s GDP per capita shrivelled by 0.3 per cent, following 12 Reserve Bank interest rate rises since May 2022.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said that without high immigration, Australia would be in a technical recession, where the economy shrinks for two straight quarters.

‘The surge in immigration and population is masking … what otherwise could have been a far more severe slowdown in the economy, if not a recession,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We’re pumping more people in but we’re not producing more stuff per person.

‘That could be issues of congestion, poor housing affordability, people having to live a long way away from where their place of work is.’

While the overall economy is still growing, weaker output per person, or GDP per capita, means the average Australian is unlikely to feel any richer.

‘The opening of the immigration tap has helped in many ways – it’s helped with some of the labour market shortages – but it does come with costs,’ Dr Oliver said.

‘An average Australian would sort of say, “The economy might be bigger but I’m not feeling any better off”.

‘It’s per capita GDP growth which really counts in terms of people’s living standards.’

The per capita GDP measure is different to a technical recession, defined as gross domestic product shrinking for two consecutive quarters, which hasn’t occurred since the 2020 summer bushfires and Covid lockdowns.

A record 353,670 permanent and long-term migrants moved to Australia in 2022-23, the highest ever figure recorded for a financial year.

This was slightly below Treasury’s May Budget forecast of 400,000 but it showed the government is relying on strong population growth to boost economic activity and tax collection.

David Llewellyn-Smith, the chief strategist with MB Super and Nucleus Wealth, said Treasury wanted high immigration for the revenue while the big banks and developers loved having more potential customers.

‘That’s at the cost to the vast majority of Australians,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘The winners of that immigration model – even in a per capita recession – are the banks, retailers and developers and if you put those three together, you get what is known as the growth lobby and they push for the model to continue because it’s good for them.’

The Business Council of Australia has been lobbying for high immigration on behalf of big corporations, including the Big Four banks, property developers and supermarkets.

Mr Llewellyn-Smith said high immigration meant the federal government could boast of a Budget surplus as Victoria and New South Wales, the states housing the most immigrants, were left paying for new transport infrastructure in Melbourne and Sydney.

Both the Coalition and Labor in government favoured high immigration while the Greens, with an inner-city support base, are reluctant to criticise high population growth despite being the party of the environment.

‘Unfortunately, the growth lobby’s kind of got a lock on all of the Canberra parties at once,’ Mr Llewellyn-Smith said.

‘There simply hasn’t been enough grassroots agitation to change it.’

Dr Oliver said the fact Australia was now in a per capita recession highlighted how high immigration was causing a drop in living standards, as skilled migrants and international students flooded in.

‘We’re inflating our economy by pumping more people in but it’s not giving us growth in living standards per person – we’re actually going backwards and also productivity is going backwards,’ he said.

GDP itself continued to expand, rising by 0.4 per cent in the June quarter and 0.4 per cent in the March quarter.

But the annual increase of 2.1 per cent in the year to June, down from 2.3 per cent annually in March, was well below the long-term average of 3 per cent, with the Reserve Bank cash rate at an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent.

The ABS national accounts data also showed a 2 per cent productivity plunge in the June quarter, based on GDP per hour worked, following a 0.4 per cent drop in the March quarter and a 1.3 per cent plummet in the December quarter.

Annually, productivity fell by 3.6 per cent.

Dr Oliver estimated upcoming ABS data would show the Australian population growing by 2.4 per cent in the year to June, which would be among some of the highest in the developed world, with only Canada and Singapore opting for even higher immigration-fuelled growth.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said the latest economic data was bad news, even though the last per capita recession occurred in 2020 when the Coalition was last in power.

‘It is very clear now Australia is in a per capita recession. The economy is shuddering to a halt,’ he said.