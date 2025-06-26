Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Busy Philipps wasn’t trying to disrupt the celebrity marketing model when she first cried on Instagram stories. She wasn’t pitching brand deals or testing a strategy. She was just being real. But it turns out that unfiltered vulnerability — streamed to millions — wasn’t just cathartic. It was transformative.

Long before “authentic marketing” became a buzzword, Philipps was living it. And in doing so, the Freaks and Geeks and Dawson’s Creek actress discovered something Hollywood had long taught her to avoid: Being yourself online can actually be a superpower.

“Since I was a teenager, how I was portrayed in the media was always just very dependent on a reporter and the space they had allotted for a profile of a young actress like myself,” Philipps says. “I loved being able to have a direct line to people… being able to put [myself] directly out to the fans.”

Philipps’ Instagram stories marked a turning point in how she connected with the public. Rather than polished outcomes, she shared messy, behind-the-scenes moments to build deeper connections. And after years of curated press coverage and red carpet appearances, social media gave her the chance to control her own narrative and pursue opportunities she was passionate about.

Her breakthrough moment came after her first late-night show, Busy Tonight, was canceled. In the old celebrity playbook, that kind of public career pivot would’ve been tightly managed. Philipps took another route — she processed her disappointment openly. “Oh, honey, I dwell,” she says. “I was just deeply feeling the injustice of the thing…but the more meetings we took, the more I thought, Why do these people get to determine what success looks like for me?“

Instead of jumping on the next available offer, Philipps paused and listened to her instincts. She passed on a major deal, ultimately paving the way for her QVC series, Busy This Week. “I called [executive producer Caissie St. Onge] and said, ‘Just hear me out. I feel like we can go directly to advertisers and get them to fund our talk show.'”

That gut-driven decision led Philipps to a larger realization: Creators could bypass traditional gatekeepers and build something of their own. For entrepreneurs, the takeaway is equally powerful: Don’t just chase the next opportunity. Wait for the one that aligns with your values.

Today, Philipps is much more than an actress — she’s a producer, podcast host, QVC personality and investor in mission-driven brands. What sets her apart isn’t just the breadth of her work, but the intentional way she uses her influence. On her QVC series, every product is selected with purpose, and many sell out quickly.

“There was a dress that Caissie wore that sold out immediately,” Philipps shares. “And when Tina Fey was on the show, there was this slightly terrifying Christmas squirrel that she had a lot to say about — but that squirrel sold out less than a week later.”

As a late-night host, Philipps’ approach is collaborative, honest and driven by care — a strategy that any entrepreneur can learn from. “I might be a f****** visionary, but I didn’t go to business school, and I don’t know how to code,” she says. “You’re only as good as the people you’re working with. QVC has been an incredible partner because they’re open to all the ideas.”

Philipps brings that same mindset to investing. She doesn’t partner with a brand unless she believes in it. “With [BEHAVE Candy], I literally was just buying it,” she says. “Then my agent brought it to me, and I was like. ‘Familiar with the brand? I literally have it in my pantry.'”

What matters most to Philipps is the “why” behind a business. The brands she supports, including BEHAVE and Period., share a common purpose. They’re built by founders who care about making a positive impact, not just turning a profit.

“We have a surplus of s*** in the world, so…why? Why do we want it? Why do we need it? What good is it to the world? And what good are you gonna be to the world?”

By leading with her values, Philipps has built a following that trusts her deeply, supporting the products and platforms she stands behind. That connection is the foundation of long-term influence. Whether you’re an actress or a small business owner, people are attracted to authenticity with a purpose.

As Philipps puts it: “Is it doing something good in the world? That’s what matters to me.”

These are some of the principles that Philipps followed to get to where she is today:

Own your voice. Don’t wait for permission to share your story. People connect with truth more than polish.

Don’t wait for permission to share your story. People connect with truth more than polish. Take your time. It’s okay to dwell after a setback. Wait for what feels right.

It’s okay to dwell after a setback. Wait for what feels right. Surround yourself with great people. Your team matters. Find people who fill in the gaps and support your vision.

Your team matters. Find people who fill in the gaps and support your vision. Invest in alignment. Don’t chase influence—cultivate values-based partnerships.

Don’t chase influence—cultivate values-based partnerships. Turn missteps into momentum. Even a public failure can become a launching pad if handled with transparency and care.

