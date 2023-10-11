Snoring. Maybe you know someone who does it, maybe you’ve broken up with someone over it or maybe you do it yourself. Regardless it’s a sleep affliction that impacts a large portion of the population and it’s not exactly healthy (for your body or your relationships). With that, we’ve gathered some recommendations from sleep experts to help stop snoring.

Tips to stop snoring

The sleep experts over at UK furniture store Bed Kingdom have pulled together their best tips for those trying to curb snoring. Thankfully, these tips also don’t include spending thousands of dollars on expensive therapies or products.

Use a tennis ball

It may seem strange, but one therapy that can work for snorers is simply using a tennis ball.

Sleeping on your back narrows your airways and causes obstructed breathing, which induces snoring, so sleeping on your side is the preferred position. This method means that if you tape or sew a tennis ball to the back of your night clothes and then try and roll onto your back while sleeping, the discomfort of the tennis ball will stop you.

Have a hot shower or bath

A cost-effective way to curb snoring is to have a warm shower or bath before bedtime, allowing the steam to clear nasal congestion, which will help you breathe better during the night.

Mouth/tongue exercises

Another practice the sleep experts recommended was to partake in mouth and tongue exercises, that can help to improve tongue posture and therefore reduce snoring. One example of this is tongue slides which “involves placing the tip of your tongue against the back of your top teeth and sliding your tongue backwards along the roof of your mouth 5-10 times.”

Drink water (lots of it)

The last recommendation from the Bed Kingdom experts is to drink plenty of water as going to bed dehydrated can add to mucus in your nose, mouth and throat – which can lead to snoring. The recommendation is to drink 6-8 glasses of water a day.

Snoring can have a variety of causes and impacts everyone differently. Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking or vaping are other things sleep experts suggest to curb snoring. That or maybe it’s time to find another bed.

Lead Image Credit: iStock