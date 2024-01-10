Doctors used to call autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) adult polycystic kidney disease. That’s because kids who carry one of two genes that cause it usually don’t feel sick. But ADPKD is a dominant genetic disease. Unlike many other conditions, it takes just one faulty copy of a gene to have ADPKD.

What that means is, for every child of a parent with the condition, the odds of APDKD are the same as the flip of a coin. A genetic test could give you the answer from birth or even before. But there’s a lot that an early gene test can’t tell you. That’s because ADPKD symptoms can vary a lot, even within the same family. Either way, the worst symptoms don’t show up until much later in life.

“To the children, it often feels a lot less severe,” says Charlotte Gimpel, MD, a pediatric nephrologist at Medical Center — University of Freiburg in Germany. “Adults get huge kidneys and can have a lot of pain until finally their kidneys fail and they need dialysis. It’s a severe disease for adults. For children, it used to be said that it’s asymptomatic.”