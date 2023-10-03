We’re nearing the end of Star Wars: Ahsoka, but the story is most certainly not going to stop there. The plan for the future of Star Wars involves a movie by Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni that will combine the stories of multiple Disney+ shows, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, in an epic crossover saga.

As to how this is all going to come together, that’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video. It compares what’s happened in Ahsoka to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s original introduction in Star Wars novels, looks at all the teases for what’s to come in the future, and make an argument that Star Wars needs to recast Luke, Han, and Leia with new actors if they are going to be telling more stories during this era of the franchise. How exactly will Ahsoka lead to Filoni’s big movie? Watch the full video below to find out:

