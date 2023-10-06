The Assassin’s Creed series has come a long way from its days as a concept to reboot The Prince of Persia franchise. Assassin’s Creed’s first outing took players to the Middle East, but subsequent entries have explored London, France, and other historic locations across the globe. The latest entry, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, returns to the Middle East, but just because it’s retreading somewhat familiar territory doesn’t mean players will see many familiar faces.

As a quick reminder, on October 5, 2023, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was released for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The game stars Basim Ibn Ishaq (who is not-so-secretly the reincarnation of the Isu Loki) in his early days as a member of the Assassins, long before he met the main character of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eivor. Unlike more recent entries, Mirage returns to the franchise’s stealth-based roots and restricts players to one city, specifically the “lost city” of Baghdad. This setting places the game a few hundred miles from the locations of the first Assassin’s Creed, but Mirage takes place several centuries before its events. While also taking place after its events. Let me explain how this anachronistic anomaly works.

While the Assassin’s Creed games stars a series of heroes from different time periods who are seemingly unrelated aside from their parkour and assassination skills, in truth they are all simulations created by a piece of tech known as the Animus. The machine reads the DNA of a user and creates a simulation based on information stored in genetic coding. This MacGuffin lets narratives play out in two different time periods.

So where does this leave Assassin’s Creed Mirage? The game’s main action takes place in the year 861, back when the Assassins were known as the Hidden Ones and the Templar Order was The Order of the Ancients. As a result, Mirage’s historical setting is placed between Assassin’s Creed Origins, which unfolds between 49 BC and 43 BC, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which occurred between the years 872 and 878. Looking for a little more information? Here’s a quick summary of how each game fits into the greater Assassin’s Creed timeline: