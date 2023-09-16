Ayrshire South Labour MP George Foulkes tabled a Private Members Bill in the Commons in a bid to get the Space Invaders video game banned, claiming it led to “child deviancy”.

It’s just one of the Ayrshire stories revealed in a trawl through the latest edition of the Guinness Book of Records.

Ayrshire holds claim to some weird and wonderful records – including the world’s longest serving altar boy, the fastest 10km by quadricycle, the world’s oldest archery organisation and most Scottish Premier League goals.

Here’s some of the best Ayrshire records we’ve found so far in the official Guinness Book of Records.

First arcade video game debated in Parliament



In 1981, George Foulkes, the Labour MP for Ayrshire South, UK, tabled a private members’ bill to have Space Invaders banned, citing a connection between video-gaming and child “deviancy”.

The “Control of Space Invaders (and other Electronic Games)” bill was debated for 22 minutes before being narrowly defeated by 114 votes to 94.

The former MP is now Baron Foulkes of Cumnock.

Longest serving altar boy



The longest serving altar boy was Saltcoats man Peter Reilly (born February 11, 1915) who served for 91 years at St Mary’s RC Church, as verified on February 11, 2015.

Peter served at his last mass on his 100th birthday. He received Apostolic Blessings from Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis noting his service to the church. He died in 2018.

World’s oldest orchery organisation



The oldest archery body in the world is the Ancient Society of Kilwinning Archers. Its first recorded Papingo shoot was in 1483, and the society has been in existence ever since.

In the event of there being no shooting members ,the Town Clerk took the office of secretary so that the society could continue.

Fastest 10 km by quadricycle



The fastest 10 km by quadricycle is 44 min 21.91 sec and was achieved by quadruple amputee Corinne Hutton, pictued, along with David Hutton, Colin Hutton and Andy McLaren, in Millport, on May 31, 2015.

This record-breaking ride around Cumbrae was undertaken in support of Finding Your Feet, a charity that supports those who have been affected by a life changing physical trauma.

Finding Your Feet was set up by Corinne, from Lochwinnoch, who at the age of 42 suffered a life threatening illness that required the amputation of both her hands and both legs below the knee.

She later became the first UK woman to undergo a double hand transplant and was made an MBE in the King’s birthday honours list earlier this year.

Most Scottish Premier League goals



The most goals scored in the Scottish Premier League by an individual player is 164 by Kris Boyd, who played for Kilmarnock and Rangers between 2001 and 2010.

Kris grew up in Tarbolton, South Ayrshire.

Most goals scored in a Football League season – individual



The most goals in a League season is 60 in 39 games by William Ralph `Dixie’ Dean (1907-80) for Everton (First Division) in 1927/8 and 66 in 38 games by James Smith pictured, (1902-76) for Ayr United (Scottish Second Division) in the same season. With three more in Cup ties and 19 in representative matches Dean’s total was 82.

Most consecutive wins of the Open golf championship



The most consecutive wins of the Open golf championships is four and was achieved by Tom Morris junior – known to golf fans around the world as Young Tom Morris – from 1868-72. He won the last of his titles at Prestwick.

The oldest Open golf champion

Still in the world of golf, the oldest winner of the Open championship is Tom Morris senior – Old Tom to golf fans (b. June 16, 1821) – who was 46 years and 99 days when he won the 1867 Open championship, at Prestwick Golf Club on September 26. 1867.

Lowest aggregate score in the Open golf championships



The lowest aggregate score at the Open Championships is 264 (68, 65, 68, 63), recorded by Henrik Stenson of Sweden at the 145th Open Championship held at the Royal Troon from July 14-17, 2016.

Stenson finished on 20-under-par, the lowest score in relation to par shot at The Open.

Stenson’s final eight-under-par round of 63 was the lowest winning round ever shot at the Open, and has never been bettered at any major championships.

See if you can find more Ayrshire records in the new edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.