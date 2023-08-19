Moreover, when crafting characters, BG3 players have to rely on a points pool to form their stats. On one hand, many DMs use this technique to help players, especially first-timers, craft heroes. On the other hand, many more let players roll for their stats. Whether or not you like Larian’s decision will depend on how you play stat-based RPGs and tabletop D&D.

Speaking of stats, Larian Studios has done away with all racial stat bonuses and multiclass stat requirements. This change makes every race equally viable for every class, but depending on your point of view, it can ruin some of the fantasy, especially if you subscribe to the belief that gnomes can never be as strong as a half-orc. As for Baldur’s Gate 3’s lack of traditional multiclass requirements, this decision simplifies the process and opens up numerous class combinations that would otherwise be impossible in D&D.

Changes to Healing Are a Give and Take

No matter what players do in an RPG, they will eventually need healing. This is especially true in Dungeons & Dragons, as quite a few abilities and spells damage players no matter what they do. Eventually, everyone will need some patching up. Baldur’s Gate 3 carries these rules over into the video game format, albeit with some changes. Larian’s alterations create a new balance, if only because the good changes negate the bad ones.

As previously stated, players can now heal characters by using potions as a bonus action, but that isn’t the panacea’s only positive alteration. Since D&D lore doesn’t exactly state how potions function, Larian decided to make them work via both ingestion and skin contact. To get the most out of potions, players can group up their characters and chuck one at them for some AOE healing. Of course, tossing range depends on character stats, and tightly packing characters is generally a bad idea in combat, but it still gives healing potions even more utility than normal. Plus, the rule applies to all potions, not just healing ones. Toss a Potion of Speed at some characters, and they all gain Haste, rather than just one.

When outside of combat, many D&D players opt to heal via short and long rests. The former lets players recover lost HP by expending and rolling hit die, whereas the latter grants full HP and some used hit die. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 does away with hit die. Short rests automatically heal characters up to half of their max HP, but players can only use two short rests a day (technically three if they use the Bard spell Song of Rest).

Admittedly, healing characters whenever they Short rest streamlines the process, but if one or more party members weren’t damaged during a fight, you have to essentially waste their short rest charges to keep allies who were hurt in tip-top shape. While using hit die takes more time and doesn’t heal for consistent amounts, at least it gives players more control over when to tend their wounds.