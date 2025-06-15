Pluto Like Planet With an Extraordinary Orbit

In a significant breakthrough, astronomers have detected a Pluto-like planet situated far beyond the known boundaries of the solar system. Identified as 2017 OF201, the icy celestial body may represent the largest object discovered in the outer solar system in over a decade, reigniting interest in the unexplored expanses beyond Neptune.

Classified as an extreme trans-Neptunian object (TNO), 2017 OF201 is believed to be around 700 kilometers (435 miles) in diameter—about half the size of Pluto. Though smaller than the famous dwarf planet, its location and orbital characteristics have startled researchers. The object’s aphelion, or farthest distance from the Sun, is more than 1,600 times Earth’s orbital distance, while its perihelion, the nearest point to the Sun, is roughly 44.5 times that of Earth—comparable to Pluto’s orbital reach.

“This suggests a highly elliptical and unusual orbit,” noted Dr. Sihao Cheng from the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, which led the discovery, as mentioned in a report by Forbes.

The planet takes approximately 25,000 years to complete one revolution around the Sun, hinting at a dramatic cosmic history.

A Decade’s Largest Solar System Discovery

Discovered using a combination of data from the Dark Energy Camera in Chile and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, the celestial body was captured over seven years and 19 different exposures. Astronomers suggest that if the object’s size is verified via radio telescopes, it will earn the title of the largest newly discovered planetary body in the outer solar system since the early 2010s.

2017 OF201 joins a short but significant list of massive TNOs, which includes Eris, Pluto, Haumea, Makemake, and Gonggong. It further challenges previous assumptions about the sparsity of large bodies in the far-flung regions of the solar system.

Possibly Ejected from the Oort Cloud

According to the researchers, the extreme orbit of 2017 OF201 suggests a tumultuous past. It may have been gravitationally ejected by one of the gas giants early in solar system history, potentially reaching the Oort Cloud—a distant shell believed to host countless icy bodies—before being pulled back inward.

“This is a classic case of a planetary body that didn’t just form where it now resides. Its path tells the story of encounters, ejections, and returns,” said Dr. Yifan Yang, a collaborator on the study, as mentioned in a report by Forbes..

Solar System May Host Hundreds More

The Kuiper Belt, the donut-shaped region beyond Neptune, was once thought to be relatively empty. However, the discovery of 2017 OF201 raises fresh questions about what lies beyond.

“The fact that 2017 OF201 was detectable while spending just 1% of its orbital period near the inner solar system implies that there could be hundreds of similar-sized objects we simply haven’t detected yet,” Dr. Cheng added.

A Renewed Push for Outer Solar System Exploration

This discovery provides renewed impetus for studying the Pluto-like planet category and the solar system’s unexplored boundaries. It may also guide future missions akin to NASA’s New Horizons, which flew past Pluto in 2015 before entering deeper Kuiper Belt territory.

Astronomers emphasize that while humanity has explored deep space with cutting-edge instruments, the very edges of our own cosmic neighborhood remain largely uncharted territory.

FAQs

What is 2017 OF201?

2017 OF201 is an icy, Pluto-like celestial body classified as an extreme trans-Neptunian object (TNO). It was recently discovered in the far outer regions of the solar system and could be the largest such object found in over a decade.

How big is 2017 OF201?

The object is estimated to be around 700 kilometers (435 miles) in diameter, which is approximately half the size of Pluto.