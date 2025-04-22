Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As Earth Day kicks off, it’s a great reminder for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to rethink how to approach their ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices when it comes to the tech they use. SMBs are the backbone of the global economy, making up approximately 90% of businesses worldwide and are responsible for 60-70% of global industrial emissions. That’s a huge environmental footprint, but it also means SMBs are uniquely positioned to drive real change.

With the global creation of e-waste projected to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030 and the demand for AI-powered computing on the rise, SMBs have a powerful opportunity — and responsibility — to lead in energy efficiency best practices, leveraging long-lasting, mindful materials and ethical sourcing. By making smarter, more energy-efficient decisions today, businesses of all sizes — especially SMBs — can help reduce e-waste, lessen their environmental impact and help build a more environmentally responsible, innovative digital future for generations to come.

Here’s how small businesses can start making a lasting impact — one smart decision at a time.

Cut energy costs with AI — without sacrificing performance

SMBs often face hurdles like limited resources and the high upfront costs associated with more sustainable technologies. However, innovations are now helping level the playing field.

The rise of AI-powered computing can support broader ESG and sustainability ambitions through smarter energy use. For example, AI-enabled laptops today feature intelligent power optimization algorithms that dynamically adjust energy consumption based on workload, helping systems run more efficiently without drawing unnecessary power. Many SMBs are also exploring into AI to streamline operations — 89% are already using AI tools to automate tasks. This isn’t just about saving time, it’s about reducing energy and resource waste across workflows.

Beyond end-user devices, AI is driving greater efficiency across infrastructure. AI-powered enterprise solutions can help data centers manage workloads more intelligently and reduce energy use. And with the edge computing market expected to grow nearly 37% annually through 2030, there’s a growing emphasis on localized processing that limits energy-intensive data transfers. Meanwhile, improvements in liquid cooling, airflow design and modularity are extending device lifespans and supporting more circular approaches to IT. We’re also seeing more tech manufacturers incorporate plastic-free packaging and energy-efficient designs, aligning innovation with evolving sustainability goals.

By integrating AI into energy and infrastructure management, businesses have more tools to drive efficiency and help reduce waste.

Advance circular economy practices

Sustainability isn’t just about how tech is used — it’s about how it’s made, used and reused. For SMBs, embracing circular economy practices can be one of the most impactful ways to improve resource efficiency, reduce both cost and environmental impact.

One of the most straightforward steps is investing in technology that incorporates recycled materials. Choosing laptops and desktops that include post-consumer content (PCC) plastics or recycled metals can help reduce reliance on virgin materials and supports more responsible sourcing practices. As of 2025, a growing number of Fortune 500 companies have made public commitments related to climate action. A World Economic Forum report cites that specifically, 78% of Fortune 500s have set climate-related targets, though only 12% have established objectives tied to biodiversity loss. This gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity for businesses — especially small and midsize ones — to lead by example. By choosing smarter technology solutions and services, SMBs can align with their broader sustainability goals while distinguishing themselves in a competitive market increasingly driven by conscious consumerism.

Beyond PCC plastics, some tech products now integrate ocean-bound plastics (OBP) — plastic waste collected from areas near coastlines and waterways where it is at risk of entering the ocean. By selecting devices and accessories that utilize OBP, SMBs can help address marine pollution while minimizing reliance on virgin plastic sources. Responsible sourcing and design choices like these are part of building more sustainable technology ecosystems.

Modular and repairable technology also plays a key role. Devices that are easier to upgrade or fix extend their usable life, helping reduce the need for early replacement. This is especially important because less than 12% of e-waste is currently recycled, while more than 85% is incinerated — often with environmental consequences. This waste stream makes durability and repairability more crucial than ever.

Finally, SMBs can also consider buy-back, refurbishment and device take-back programs to ensure tech stays in circulation longer. This approach not only can help reduce landfill waste but often unlock financial savings and potential incentives.

A greener future starts with smarter choices

SMBs have a unique opportunity and influential role in shaping a more sustainable future. By embracing energy-efficient technologies, integrating artificial intelligence to optimize operations and adopting circular economy practices, SMBs can make strides towards significantly reducing their environmental footprint while simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency. These strategic choices not only contribute to global sustainability goals but also position SMBs competitively in a market increasingly driven by environmental consciousness.

This Earth Month, let’s reaffirm our commitment to being smarter, greener and more responsible when it comes to choosing our technology solutions — because the future of computing must be both responsible and innovative.

The next step starts today. How will your business lead the way?