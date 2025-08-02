Hong Kong has confirmed its first imported case of chikungunya fever since 2019, involving a 12-year-old boy, with health authorities urging residents to step up vigilance against the mosquito-borne disease.

Should residents worry about a local outbreak? What protective measures should be taken? The Post breaks down the details for you.

1. What happened to the boy?

The head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, Dr Albert Au Ka-wing, said the boy lived in Kwun Tong and was diagnosed with the disease after returning from mainland China.

He travelled with his mother to Foshan’s Shunde district, where an outbreak is ongoing, from July 17 to 30 and reported being bitten by mosquitoes while outside. He developed a fever, rash and joint pain on Thursday and was confirmed to be infected on Saturday morning after being admitted to hospital.

The disease is transmitted through bites from the Asian tiger mosquito. Photo: zb/dpa

2. What are the symptoms? Is it fatal?

Chikungunya fever’s symptoms are similar to those of dengue fever and include fever, rashes and joint pain, particularly in the hands and feet. A key difference is that chikungunya fever is generally milder than dengue, which can lead to more severe conditions like haemorrhagic fever.