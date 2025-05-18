I mean, at the end of the day, it is always the taxpayers’ money. But, you know, the principle is, it’s not from my budget, the city budget, it’s not from the provincial budget. So they tend to be generous. If someone, the mayor, the premier of a province, take the responsibility of saying, “We are going with this solution, even if it has more impact, because it’s the only one we can afford.” There are some cases of doing this, you know, like for the Canada Line in Vancouver. At a certain point, they need to be within this $2-billion budget. They need to do it absolutely before the Olympics of 2010, they did have a lot of disruption in the city, but they were probably one of the last reasonably priced infrastructure projects we had in Canada.