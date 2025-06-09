Despite whatever tariffs President Donald Trump may dream up, it is possible for the Canadian space sector to survive and even thrive. How precisely to do this was outlined by Jason Easton, former Senior Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office (under Justin Trudeau), during his talk at Space Bound Horizons.

“Since the United States launched its trade war against Canada and the rest of the world, Canadians have been united like never before,” said Easton. “We need to seize on this unity to create the momentum to do things previously thought too difficult or unimaginable. As many have said before me, never let a good crisis go to waste.”

So how can the Canadian space sector weather Trump’s trade war? “We must seize this moment to become more economically secure and resilient right here in Canada,” Easton replied. “We’ve had some success in diversifying our trade to other markets, but Canada’s overall balance of trade with our southern neighbor has been north of 75% for quite some time.”

Such a move away from the United States “has to be led by business,” said Easton. “It has to be led by people like you, for space. I know this might be hard given the outsized importance the U.S. plays in the history of space innovation, exploration, and development even today. But yours is a sector primed with the ability to reimagine what Canada can do and who we will partner with in the future.”

“So here’s my advice to you, it’s in three parts,” he continued. “First — and I mentioned this already — seize this moment here in Canada. There’s an incredible amount of patriotism, an incredible amount of goodwill amongst people, amongst policymakers, to do what’s right for Canadian businesses, their workers, and to create a policy environment that supports you.”

“Second, we need to get on with the hard work of developing a more diversified customer base beyond the United States,” said Easton. “And finally, and I think this is the most important point, we all need to be thinking beyond the immediate bottom line. In many ways you have to, because in the short term — with the uncertainty with the U.S. and everything happening with the global economy, your quarterly forecast, your earnings guidance — everything is uncertain.”

To close out his talk, Jason Easton asked the Horizons’ audience to remember the discontent in “middle America” that drove the reelection of Donald Trump. “It’s a story of people and communities feeling left behind,” he said. “If we’re going to build a more secure and resilient economy in Canada, if we’re going to rebuild our economic partnership in the U.S., and if global trade is going to work, again, it needs to be rooted in ensuring that the benefits of trade are felt by everyone.”

