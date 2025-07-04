As Hong Kong celebrates the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, Beijing has once again deployed a powerful naval fleet, this time spearheaded by the aircraft carrier Shandong, highlighting both symbolic significance and strategic resolve amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier and its fleet arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, embarking on a five-day visit, which is set to include public tours this weekend.

The Shandong is accompanied by three other domestically designed warships – the destroyers Yanan and Zhanjiang, and the frigate Yuncheng – as well as a dozen advanced J-15 carrier fighters and helicopters.

The visit echoes the highly publicised arrival of the Liaoning carrier strike group eight years ago. But according to military analysts and political observers, the Shandong’s visit holds greater significance due to current geopolitical sensitivities and historical context.

“The primary purpose of sending China’s first home-built carrier to Hong Kong is to offer a direct, profound insight into the nation’s comprehensive strength, military modernisation and armed forces development,” said Song Zhongping, a former People’s Liberation Army (PLA) instructor.

The military expert also described the event as “a unique exercise in patriotic and national defence education”.