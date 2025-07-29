Kabelo Ramaselwana, CEO of TransUnion Africa Botswana

Kabelo Ramaselwana, TransUnion Botswana Country Manager

GABORONE, Botswana, 29 July 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Credit reports are often misunderstood, viewed with suspicion as tools that restrict access to credit or penalise past mistakes. But when used correctly, they serve a positive and empowering purpose: helping individuals take control of their financial futures. In Botswana, where the credit landscape is evolving and financial inclusion continues to grow, there is the opportunity to use credit reporting as a force for transparency, education, and consumer empowerment.

Demystifying the Credit Report

A credit report is simply a comprehensive record of one’s credit history, payments, outstanding debt, and past applications over the last 24 months. It doesn’t define who you are; instead, it shows how you’ve managed credit in the past. When used proactively, it becomes a powerful positive tool, enabling consumers to understand and shape their financial journey. Importantly, the Credit Information Act of 2021 mandates lenders to share data with bureaus regulated by the Bank of Botswana, ensuring a transparent, objective system that rewards consistency, timely and full repayment.

The Case for Consumer Empowerment

Access to credit is an essential enabler of economic participation. Yet in Botswana, many consumers remain disconnected from their own credit profiles, often unsure of how credit reporting works, how their scores are calculated, or how to improve them. This disconnect leaves room for misunderstanding and mistrust, where credit reports are seen as punitive rather than empowering.

Botswana’s formal economy is steadily expanding, with increased access to financial services and digital platforms. However, financial literacy hasn’t always kept pace. Many consumers still rely on informal advice or inaccurate assumptions when navigating credit, which can lead to avoidable mistakes, poor decisions, or even vulnerability to fraud.

This is where credit reports can play a transformative role for consumers. Understanding your borrowing behaviour through your credit report allows you to gain a clear roadmap to improving your financial health. Taking ownership of this information puts you in control, enabling smarter financial decisions and long-term planning. But for this empowerment to take root, the credit industry must also ensure that credit information is accessible and easy to understand. When consumers are equipped with the right knowledge, credit data becomes a powerful tool for growth, not a source of anxiety.

Why Understanding Your Credit Score Matters

Understanding your credit score is not just about borrowing, it’s about control. A credit score is a powerful diagnostic tool that reflects how consistently and responsibly one handles credit. But it’s also a vital line of defence against fraud. With digital fraud tactics such as smishing, phishing, and identity theft on the rise, regularly monitoring your credit report can help you spot suspicious activity, such as Understanding your credit score is not just about borrowing, it’s about control. A credit score is a powerful diagnostic tool that reflects how consistently and responsibly one handles credit. But it’s also a vital line of defence against fraud. With digital fraud tactics such as smishing, phishing, and identity theft on the rise, regularly monitoring your credit report can help you spot suspicious activity, such as fraudulent applications or accounts opened in your name, before they cause serious damage. Staying informed about one’s credit activity has never been more important.

From Scary to Strategic: How to Take Control

Turning credit reports from something intimidating into a strategic tool starts with simple, proactive steps. Consumers should begin by requesting their free credit report at least once a year, or more frequently when applying for credit to stay informed. It’s important to go beyond just checking the score: reviewing the report line by line helps identify any unusual activity or discrepancies.

Consistently paying bills on time, which accounts for a significant portion of a credit score, remains one of the most powerful ways to build a positive credit profile.

At the same time, limiting unnecessary credit applications and maintaining a healthy credit utilisation ratio can prevent unintended score drops. If errors appear, such as incorrect defaults or duplicated accounts, they should be disputed immediately to avoid them impacting your score. Given the rise of digital fraud, protecting personal information online is crucial, and when in doubt, consumers should seek support from organisations like Consumer Watchdog, which provide free credit literacy and advocacy services.

A National Opportunity

Botswana has the foundation for success: internet penetration above 87%, and a strong regulatory framework in place to protect consumer data. But infrastructure is only one part of the equation. True empowerment comes from education, through public awareness campaigns, accessible tools, and partnerships between financial institutions, government, and civil society.

Our vision at TransUnion Botswana is a future where every consumer understands their credit report, uses it strategically, and sees it not as a threat but as a pathway. When that happens, credit becomes not a barrier, but a bridge to better opportunities, stronger financial health, and long-term resilience.

For a free credit report contact TransUnion on 390-3535 or visit your nearest post office.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TransUnion.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini, and Zambia. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.

Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

For more information visit: www.transunionafrica.com

Media Contact:

Keabetsoe Matshediso

keabetsoe.matshediso@fleishman.co.za

The post How Credit Reports Can Empower, Not Scare Consumers appeared first on African Media Agency.