





Jason Momoa has flexed his acting chops in all kinds of roles throughout his career, from Baywatch: Hawaii to Game of Thrones. As a result, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star has worked with many different actors across the industry, including former WWE star-turned-actor Dave Bautista.

Momoa and Bautista are set to appear in the new buddy cop movie The Wrecking Crew, which should come as welcome news for fans of the blockbuster actors who previously starred alongside each other on the Apple TV+ series, See. Details around the film remain light, but Momoa gave an inside look at how Bautista made it happen in a recent interview with Esquire.

“Dave willed it,” Momoa admitted. “I pitched him an idea, and he gets on Instagram, calls out [director] David Leitch, another friend of ours. Then the phone’s ringing off the hook.”

“We audition writers,” he continued. “Turns out to be a writer who’s on our show. He loved it—Jonathan Tropper from See.”

Both Momoa and Bautista were impressed with what Tropper presented them. With an all-star team already assembled, they’re preparing to begin putting the film together after Momoa wraps up his work on the upcoming live-action Minecraft movie.

“[Tropper] pitched an amazing story and a continuation from what ours was,” he said. “So I’m pretty excited because me and Dave have a great time together and he’s a wonderful actor. We’re both very big guys but very sensitive big guys. So I think it’ll be fun and it’ll be silly.”

The question is: who’ll be the good cop and who’ll be the bad cop?