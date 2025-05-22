Denmark has achieved a remarkable feat in ice hockey history by defeating Canada 2–1 in the quarterfinals of the IIHF World Championship on May 22, 2025, in Herning. This victory propels Denmark into the semifinals for the first time ever, marking a significant milestone for the host nation.

Canada opened the scoring in the third period when Travis Sanheim found the net, assisted by Sidney Crosby. The Canadians appeared poised to advance, maintaining their 1–0 lead deep into the final minutes.

However, Denmark mounted a remarkable comeback. With just over two minutes remaining, Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game with a powerful shot from the point. Then, with only 49 seconds left on the clock, Nick Olesen scored the game-winning goal, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Goaltender Frederik Dichow was the key performer of the match. He played a crucial role in Denmark’s historic 2–1 win over Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The 23-year-old goaltender delivered a stellar performance, stopping 39 of 40 shots from a powerful Canadian offense. His calm presence and sharp reflexes kept Denmark in the game even as Canada dominated puck possession and scoring chances. Dichow’s clutch saves in the final period gave Denmark the opportunity to stage a dramatic late comeback, culminating in their first-ever semifinal appearance at the tournament.This win marks only the second time Denmark has defeated Canada in a competitive game, the first being a 3–2 victory in the 2023 preliminary round. Now, Denmark advances to face Switzerland in the semifinals, continuing their unexpected and inspiring tournament run.

For Hockey powerhouse Canada, the loss is a significant disappointment. Despite a roster filled with NHL talent and high expectations, they could not secure a spot in the semifinals. Captain Sidney Crosby expressed his frustration with the team’s missed opportunities.

Denmark will face Switzerland in their semifinal matchup.