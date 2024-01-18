Netflix’s Indian crime drama series Aranyak, which released in 2021, got a lot of praise for its mysterious plot. Vinay Waikul directed this series that offers a thrilling conclusion. Aranyak’s ending perfectly mixes the elements of mystery, crime, and myth.

It is set in the fictitious town of Sironah in Himachal. The series centers around the brutal rape and murder of a young girl named Aimee. This incident sets off a chain reaction of events that draws various characters into a complex web of deceit and legend. Aranyak stars a stellar cast, including Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead.

What happened to Aimee?

The series starts with a horrible discovery of the body of a young girl named Aimee. Her body is marked by a peculiar claw scratch. The scratch is similar to unsolved cases from nineteen years ago, which ignites the story. This event brings the local police, led by the newly appointed officer Angad Malik and the determined policewoman Kasturi, into the investigation.

As they delve deeper, the complex background of Aimee comes to light. Her mother, Julie, a drug addict, and her boyfriend, Sundar, a drug supplier, had come to Sironah with hidden motives. The revelation of Julie’s past relationship with businessman Ravi, Aimee’s father, adds another layer of mystery involving blackmail and unsaid secrets.

The story then shifts to Hotel Bom, the site of the crime. Here, the paths of several key characters create a tangled web of potential suspects and motives. Kanti, the son of a powerful local figure Jagdamba, and Gagan, a scholar on parole for a rape charge, become involved in Aimee’s fate. The involvement of Ravi and Manhas, another influential figure, further complicates the investigation.

The investigation takes a significant turn when the semen test identifies Gagan as the rapist. This shifts the focus to unraveling the complex motivations and actions of each player in this tragic drama. This revelation marks a crucial point in solving the mystery, exposing the dark secrets of Sironah’s influential figures.

Was the Leopard Man real?

Parallel to the murder investigation runs the mystical story of the nar-tendua. It is a mythical creature, part man-part leopard, and is believed to feast on blood during lunar eclipses. Mahadev Dogra, a retired head constable, becomes consumed with uncovering the truth behind this legend. He does so, particularly after finding Aimee’s body in a manner eerily similar to the old cases.

Dogra’s relentless pursuit leads him to Kalidas Mallah, a former hangman and personal assistant to Jagdamba. Kalidas, or Nandan, is revealed to have been the perpetrator of the past crimes. He did those crimes driven by unrequited love and obsession for Jagdamba. In a twisted display of loyalty, he attempts to protect Kanti by bringing back the leopard man myth and using it as a cover for the murder.

Aranyak ending: Who was behind Aimee’s murder?

The climax of the series intertwines the resolution of Aimee’s murder with the revelation of the leopard-man’s true identity. While the police solve the murder, implicating Gagan as the rapist and Manhas’s men further killing her. These revelations expose the sordid realities of Sironah’s elite society. Dogra’s quest sheds light on the human tendency to create and believe in myths to rationalize incomprehensible acts of violence.

The series concludes by setting the stage for further exploration. The introduction of ‘Rabbit,’ Angad’s long-lost son, who is now entangled in the world of drug dealers, hints at unresolved threads and potential new stories. This skillful inclusion paves the way for a possible sequel, promising more intrigue and dark secrets of the town of Sironah.

Aranyak masterfully combines myth, crime, and human psychology to deliver a compelling narrative. The series not only provides closure to its central mystery but also leaves the audience pondering over the enduring power of legends and the depths of human depravity. As we await a possible new season, Aranyak stands as a testament to the storytelling prowess of Indian crime dramas on a global platform like Netflix, captivating audiences with its intricate plot and rich character development.