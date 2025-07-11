The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is taking bold steps to modernize agrifood systems in Zimbabwe through the adoption of digital technologies. As part of its Fostering Digital Villages Initiative (FDiVi), FAO recently hosted a Digital Fair in Masvingo Province’s Bikita District, bringing technology directly to rural communities.

The fair served as a vibrant platform where farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, digital service providers, and key stakeholders converged to explore how digital solutions can improve agricultural productivity, market access, and rural livelihoods. This initiative is part of a larger FAO project aimed at transforming rural agriculture in Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe through innovative digital tools — including artificial intelligence (AI) — to drive inclusive rural development.

“This project facilitates the delivery of cutting-edge agricultural extension services, boosts productivity, enhances market access, and supports inclusive rural transformation — especially for women and youth,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

At the Bikita event, participants engaged with AI-driven advisory services, mobile market platforms, and digital extension tools. The experience renewed excitement around digital transformation in agriculture within the community.

Bernard Hadzirambwi, District Development Coordinator, applauded the initiative, noting, “Rural innovation thrives when communities connect and interact with digital technology.”

Nobert Chiduza, District Agricultural Extension Officer in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, emphasized the fair’s impact: “Digital technologies are not just tools — they’re enablers of climate-smart agriculture and inclusive rural development. It’s encouraging to see our farmers quickly embracing these innovations.”

The FDiVi programme, one of FAO’s flagship global initiatives, embeds digitalization at the heart of rural development strategies, addressing both on-farm and off-farm socio-economic factors. In Zimbabwe, the project is being rolled out in Mhondoro-Ngezi and Bikita districts, where dedicated digital hubs will be established. These hubs will offer free internet access, computers, and digital literacy training for local communities.

Beyond technology access, the initiative is designed to connect farmers, extension officers, agro-dealers, and processors to new markets and information sources, promoting economic inclusion and resilience in rural areas.

For young farmers like Sheunesu Njeke, aged 26, the Digital Fair was a turning point. “Before this, I didn’t realize how much technology could transform farming. Now I’ve learned about AI tools to help plan my work better and connect with buyers right from my phone. It gives me confidence to explore new opportunities.”

Looking ahead, FAO plans to integrate Digital Fairs into annual District and Ward-level Agriculture Shows, ensuring continued exposure to digital solutions for rural communities. The initiative will also provide ongoing support to digital innovators, entrepreneurs, and farmers navigating their way into digital agriculture.

