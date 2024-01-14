Ever since 1992’s Wolfenstein 3D, right through to the modern multiplayer worlds of Fortnite and Battlefield, developers have tried to create weapons that balance realism, satisfaction, and fun with what the technology of the time could achieve. But how do guns and bullet physics differ between games, and what techniques do developers use to make pulling those virtual triggers so satisfying?

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to find out the ways in which real and virtual bullets stay on target, or miss the mark entirely.

