What Is a Factor Endowment?

Factor endowments are the resources a country can use for economic activity, such as land, minerals, capital, and labor. Countries with large or diverse factor endowments can produce more goods than countries with smaller factor endowments.

Each country has a different mix of factor endowments, which will determine where it has the greatest advantage in the world market. According to the theory of comparative advantage, countries can make the best use of their resources by trading in the goods where they have a relative advantage.

The theory of comparative advantage states that a country can reap the greatest benefit in the world market by specializing in those factors that it has in relative abundance.

The Heckscher-Ohlin model is a mathematical model for the balance of trade between countries with different factor endowments.

Many formerly poor countries have become economic powerhouses by specializing in labor-intensive industries, while oil-endowed countries have become wealthy by exporting oil and importing other needs.

Understanding Factor Endowments

Factor endowments refer to the mix of resources that a country can use for economic production, such as arable land, oil, or other minerals. Factor endowments can also include non-natural resources, such as labor and capital.

Under Ricardo’s (1817) theory of comparative advantage, countries can benefit from trading goods that they have a low opportunity cost to produce. For example, an agricultural country might be better off trading cotton for finished textiles, even if the textiles can be produced more cheaply at home. This is because the opportunity cost of producing textiles is greater than the cost of trading for them on the world market.

Swedish economists Eli Heckscher (1919) and Bertil Ohlin (1933) expanded Ricardo’s model to explore how different countries will reach a balance of trade based on their relative resources. This theory sometimes called the Hecksher-Ohlin model, details how countries reach the best outcome by specializing in industries where they have a factor advantage and importing other goods.

A country’s factor endowments will determine the opportunity costs for specializing in certain goods. Countries with abundant land resources may specialize in land-intensive agriculture, while those with less land might be better off specializing in capital-intensive agriculture, or specialize in different industries altogether. Other factors also might influence a country’s comparative advantage in practical terms, such as a highly developed financial system or economies of scale.

Examples of Factor Endowments

One familiar example is the countries that are endowed with bountiful petroleum resources. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have attained great wealth by specializing in petroleum exports and importing other goods. Rather than developing their own local industries, those countries can realize greater benefits by focusing on those industries where they have an advantage.

On the other hand, countries with fewer natural resources can lean on human factors for economic benefit. Countries with a large labor advantage, like Vietnam, Burma, and Colombia have been able to leverage their populations for the world export market, allowing their workers a higher income than would otherwise have been available.

Labor is a key input in most products, from agriculture to cellphones, and its characteristics affect a country’s comparative advantage. An abundant labor force means that a country has a lower opportunity cost of specializing in labor-intensive activities. A highly skilled labor force is more expensive and more productive than an unskilled labor force. For example, as China’s labor force has grown more skilled, wages have risen and China has begun specializing in more complex manufactured goods.

Changing Factor Endowments

Like other economic variables, factor endowments change over time. A mostly agricultural economy may develop a larger labor endowment as it industrializes, or the discovery of oil may provide a new comparative advantage.

For example, during the 1990s China was a major provider of light manufacturing, due to the country’s strong advantage in unskilled labor. After a generation of export-led development, the country now has stronger endowments of capital and skilled labor. The country’s economy has pivoted towards more advanced manufacturing, like computer chips, and exited some labor-intensive forms of manufacturing.

What Is a Factor Market? Factor market is a term economists use to describe the market for the different factors of production. For example, businesses might issue stock in order to raise capital or go to job fairs to hire workers. Another term for a factor market is an input market.

What Is the Difference Between Ricardian Theory and Factor Endowment Theory? Factor endowment theory is similar to Ricardo’s theory of comparative advantage, in that they both explore how countries can benefit from trading goods that they can produce with a low opportunity cost. The main difference is that factor endowment theory is more abstract. Ricardo’s original theory explored comparative advantages in specific goods, such as cloth or wine. Factor endowment theory is a mathematical model that describes how a country’s factor endowments of labor, land, and capital will determine the balance of trade with other countries in the world market.

Who Invented the Factor Endowment Model? The factor endowment theory, also known as the Heckscher-Ohlin model, was developed by the Swedish economists Eli Heckscher and Bertil Ohlin between 1919 and 1933. It explores how different countries will reach a mathematical trade equilibrium based on the relative distribution of their resources.

The Bottom Line

Factor endowments refer to a country’s economic resources, such as land, labor, capital, and other forms of wealth. A country’s factor endowments determine where the country will have a comparative advantage relative to other countries in the world market.