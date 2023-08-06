If you fancy a good laugh today, we’ve got just the thing – a dad joke! How do farmers party? Read on for the hilarious punchline.
It’s one of many jokes taking over social media right now, like ‘what is the German word for bra?’ and ‘why do cows wear bells?’.
How do farmers party?
So, how do farmers party?
Prepare to laugh in three, two, one…
Get it? They turn up the beats! So funny.
More funny answers
Many have taken to Twitter to share their own amusing answers to the joke…
- They crop it like it’s hot
- They kick it root down.
- Party ’till it’s pasture bedtime.
- They reap the harvest they sow.
- Dance ’till the cows come home.
- They turnip for what.
Amusing farm dad jokes
If you loved that one, here are some more farm jokes that will crack you up…
- What does the farmer talk about when he’s milking the cow? Udder nonsense.
- Where does a farmer get his medicine from? The farm-acist.
- Why do cows have hooves instead of feet? Because they lactose!
- What did the pig say to the farmer? You take me for grunted.
- What farm animal keeps the best time? A watch dog.
- What did the mommy cow say to the baby cow? It’s pasture bedtime!
- What do you get when you cross a farmer and some trendy headphones? Beets by Dre.
- What kinds of pigs know karate? Pork chops.
- What type of horses only go out at night? Nightmares!
- How did the farmer find his lost pig? He tractor down.
- Why do cows like being told jokes? Because they like being amoosed.
- What do you call cattle with a sense of humor? Laughing stock.
- What is a sheep’s favorite game? Baa-dminton!
