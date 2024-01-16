Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha offers a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that puts morality and beliefs to the test. Pushkar–Gayathri directed and wrote the neo-noir movie. YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Jio Studios jointly produced Vikram Vedha. The movie also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name and draws inspiration from the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi.

The action thriller revolves around an encounter specialist who is on the lookout for a ruthless gangster. But things take a different turn when the gangster surrenders and is granted bail with the help of the encounter specialist’s advocate wife.

Vikram Vedha had its theatrical release on September 30, 2022, and premiered on Jio Cinema on May 12, 2023. Check out the trailer for the movie:

Vikram Vedha Ending: What happens to Abbas?

In Vikram Vedha, Vikram’s friend, Abbas, had a major family issue. His son was suffering from a chronic disease, and his monthly income was not enough for his son’s treatment. So, when he was offered to kill random thugs for a handsome amount, he could not refuse. However, his willingness to do the right thing was making his job difficult. He told Vikram about how he was scared that his sins might affect his son in the future. Meanwhile, Abbas was the leader of an encounter unit created to eliminate Vedha.

Abbas was aware that Chanda was being kidnapped by a gang. However, after Shatak, Vedha’s brother, came to her rescue, Abbas realized that he was innocent. He also learned that Shatak was never a part of Vedha’s gang and actually helped independent businessmen grow with the help of Vedha’s money. Although Shatak could not shoot at Abbas, Vikram shot Shatak dead without knowing his true identity. Abbas wanted to save Chanda but couldn’t, as she was also shot dead.

Later, Abbas’ colleagues shot him in the process, fearing that his survival would result in him revealing everything to the police commissioner. They knew that Abbas had grown a conscience and wanted to rescue Chanda. Therefore, they couldn’t risk letting Abbas live, as they were also being paid to finish Vedha’s gang. They had no choice but to kill Abbas and blamed Chanda for it.

Does Vikram kill Vedha?

At the end of Vikram Vedha, it was revealed that Vikram’s entire team of officers was corrupt. So Vikram shot them all. Vikram Vedha ended on a cliffhanger as the closing frame saw both of them pointing guns at each other.

Although Vedha was accused of murdering people, Vikram knew he would not be alive if Vedha hadn’t intervened. Vedha had already faced punishment for all his crimes after Vikram killed his only brother, Shatak.

On the other hand, Vikram had a soft corner for Vedha as he had been witness to his brotherly affection. This was the only reason why he entertained his stories until the very end. Hence, it can be assumed that both Vikram and Vedha survive to share endless more stories.

