The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an international organization that aims to accomplish a number of different goals relating to the international financial system. Its main functions relate to reducing poverty, encouraging international trade, and global economic growth.

What Is the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

Improve international monetary cooperation

Encourage trade and economic growth

Discourage policies that would harm the prosperity of those living in member countries

The IMF was created in 1945 and is based in Washington, DC. There are a total of 190 member countries, each of which is represented on the group’s board. This representation is based on how important its financial position is in the world, so stronger, more powerful countries have a greater voice in the organization than nations that are much weaker.

The IMF fulfills its functions by:

Overseeing the economies of member countries

Lending to countries with balance of payments issues

Helping member countries modernize their economies

Monitoring Member Country Economies

The International Monetary Fund’s primary job is to promote stability in the global monetary system. So, its first function is to monitor the economies of its 190 member countries. This activity, known as economic surveillance, happens at both the national and global levels. Through economic surveillance, the IMF monitors developments that affect member economies, as well as the global economy as a whole. This allows it to advise countries in creating new policies to improve economic growth and reduce risks to the global financial system.

Member nations must agree to pursue economic policies that coincide with the IMF’s objectives. By monitoring the macroeconomic and financial policies of its member countries, the IMF sees stability risks and advises on possible adjustments.

Lending

The IMF lends money to nurture the economies of member countries with balance of payments problems instead of lending to fund individual projects. This assistance can replenish international reserves, stabilize currencies, and strengthen conditions for economic growth. The IMF expects the countries to pay back the loans, and the countries must embark on structural adjustment policies monitored by the IMF.

Countries may seek financial assistance for reasons such as:

Balance of payment difficulties, such as being unable to pay for essential imports or manage external debts

Financial crises, such as insolvent financial institutions or excessive deficits

Technical Assistance

The third main function of the IMF is through what it calls capacity development by providing assistance, policy advice, and training through its various programs. The group provides member nations with technical assistance in the following areas:

Fiscal policy

Monetary and exchange rate policies

Banking and financial system supervision and regulation

Statistics

The organization aims to strengthen human and institutional capacity. This is very important for countries with previous policy failures, weak institutions, or scarce resources. Through capacity development, member nations can help strengthen and improve growth in their economies and create jobs.

Does the United States Run the IMF? The U.S. is the largest shareholder in the International Monetary Fund, but it does not run the IMF. The IMF is an intergovernmental organization with 24 directors who exercise voting rights. The U.S. Executive Director of the IMF is one of those voting directors.

Where Does the IMF Get Its Money? Most of the IMF’s money comes from payment quotas from member countries. A member country’s quota is based on its size and position in the global economy. The IMF can also raise money through multilateral and bilateral borrowing agreements.

Do Countries Pay Back Money They Borrow From the IMF? Loans from the IMF include conditions to help ensure that borrowers’ economies are strong enough to pay back the loans when the term is up. This allows the IMF’s resources to remain available for other members in the future.

The Bottom Line

The International Monetary Fund is an international organization that works to reduce poverty, encourage trade, and promote economic stability and growth within its member countries. It does this by overseeing economic development through surveillance and policy advice, as well as providing financial assistance to members with balance of payment problems.

The IMF also provides technical assistance to help members increase economic stability and meet sustainable development goals. This can include technical advising, updating banking and financial systems, and more.