At VOCIC, we believe that independence is more than a physical capability—it’s about preserving dignity, safety, and quality of life for those who need it most. That’s why, for over a decade, we’ve been dedicated to designing and delivering home care solutions that empower older adults, people with disabilities, and those in rehabilitation to live life on their own terms.

How is the VOCIC AX10 Lift Chair transforming home care?

We’re proud to introduce the AX10 Waterproof Electric Bath Lift and Lift Chair for the Elderly—a versatile solution that’s redefining how we support mobility and care at home.

Why is the AX10 called a 4-in-1 lift chair?

For millions of people with limited mobility, daily challenges like getting up from the floor, transferring in and out of the bath, or simply sitting down safely can erode confidence and limit independence. The AX10 isn’t just another lift chair—it’s a four-in-one marvel that supports a wide range of needs:

Bath Lift: Enjoy a safe, dignified bathing experience without the fear of slipping or falling.

Floor Lift: When falls happen, the AX10 can gently raise a person from the ground to a seated or standing position—without requiring a caregiver to strain their back.

Pool Lift: Ideal for therapy and relaxation, the AX10 also ensures safe entry and exit from pools, keeping therapy accessible and enjoyable.

Rehabilitation Lift: For those recovering from surgery or illness, the AX10 supports daily movement routines and helps maintain muscle strength and flexibility.

How does the AX10 fit into everyday home life?

What sets the AX10 apart isn’t just its versatility—it’s the way it seamlessly integrates into real home settings. Its waterproof construction ensures worry-free use in bathrooms and pool areas, while intuitive controls and a smooth, quiet motor mean both users and caregivers can operate it confidently and easily.

Does VOCIC offer any customization for different markets?

We know that one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why VOCIC offers personalized product customization for distributors and partners who need specific features, colors, or configurations to meet their market needs. This level of flexibility truly makes a difference for users and businesses alike.

How does the AX10 lift chair support caregivers and families?

Behind every person who benefits from the AX10 is often a family member or caregiver who gains peace of mind. By reducing the risk of injury during lifts and transfers, the AX10 helps caregivers provide assistance safely and sustainably. More than just a product, it serves as a bridge of trust, a guardian of dignity, and a lifeline that strengthens the bond between caregivers and their loved ones.

How does VOCIC add value to its partners’ businesses?

At VOCIC, we know our success is tied to the success of our partners. That’s why we’ve built a robust supply chain and logistics network to ensure reliable product delivery and ongoing support. With an annual sales capacity exceeding 1 million units and a dedicated team of over 200 production professionals, we’re ready to grow with your business.

Our VOCIC.com platform offers around-the-clock customer service, a hassle-free 30-day return policy, and up to five years of quality assurance—giving partners confidence that every VOCIC product they deliver is backed by a company that stands by its products.

What’s next for VOCIC and the AX10 lift chair?

With the AX10 lift chair and other innovative mobility solutions, VOCIC is committed to helping people reintegrate into their communities and live with confidence. As we continue to expand our product offerings and global reach, we invite you to join us in reshaping the future of home rehabilitation. The AX10 Waterproof Electric Bath Lift and Lift Chair is just one example of how VOCIC is bringing innovation, safety, and dignity back into daily life.