‘The crimes [in Gaza] are so egregious that are being carried out… The attempt to cover them up and whitewash them is failing’

Since 7 October, western media coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza has come under intense scrutiny, particularly for the language and terminology used by many outlets.

As a result, the coverage has been accused of bias against Palestinians effectively providing cover for Israel’s war on Gaza.

To delve into this, we’re speaking to Assal Rad, an Iranian-American scholar of the modern Middle East and fellow at DAWN, who’s also made it her mission to call out and ‘fix’ misleading headlines.

Her widely shared posts earned her the title of ‘headline fixer’, turning this into a trend of its own online.