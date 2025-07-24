“Proper England.” It’s the phrase that has come to define the Lionesses’ run to the final of Euro 2025, but what does it mean?

Alessia Russo describes “Proper England” as working hard and running until they drop. Manager Sarina Wiegman says it signifies togetherness and fight.

For Lucy Bronze, it means resilience. “If push comes to shove, we can win a game by any means possible,” she said a day before England made it past Sweden on penalties, which came after a thrilling two-goal comeback.

England’s stunning comeback win over Italy in the semifinal showed it again. The scene was nearly identical: The Lionesses again on the brink of defeat, this time 1-0 down with barely over 110 seconds left to play before a Michelle Agyemang equaliser and a penalty (from Chloe Kelly in extra-time) sent them to a third straight major final.

It was a “Proper England” performance, and ESPN experienced it in the “Proper England” way: At a screening with 2,000 Lionesses fans at Boxpark Wembley.

‘Real fans’ and support for Jess Carter

“We haven’t even started yet and we’re are already on a high,” Jonathan Williams, who was the official photographer for the event, told ESPN a couple of hours before kick-off.

“I don’t know what the vibe is going to be like. Boxpark told me ‘we need X amount of photos.’ I’ve already hit my target and the match hasn’t even started yet.”

There were questions in the build up to Tuesday’s semifinal as to who “real” England fans — social media users who racially abused Jess Carter after the quarterfinals were widely comdemned — and the crowd inside Boxpark was determined to send an answer.

Euphoric scenes at Boxpark as England seal their place in the Euro 2025 final. getty

One such fan was a woman named Lindsey, who made a poster of Carter. She lives nearby but brought along three friends who drove down from Leicester.

“I think it’s sad,” Lindsey said. “Not just Jess Carter, but anybody else in football. Let’s look at football … male or female, doesn’t matter. They’re in the game and they play it well. You’re supporters. No fan’s going to do that. So if you’re not a real fan, then don’t be there.”

Lindsey’s group are hardcore, and they share stories of attending the Euro 2022 final at Wembley with their grandchildren. They have already made hotel bookings for Sunday and plan to be back at Boxpark for the final.

The support and warmth in the room is palpable. This is a different atmosphere to men’s games, with beer spills and chanting taking a backseat behind Wonderwall sing-alongs, kid’s penalty shootouts and quizzes.

Yet, once the game begins, the room mostly settles into a tense hum, only to be broken on the 16th minute when Lindsey, accompanied by one of her friends, makes her way to the stage and holds their Carter posters a loft.

A minute’s rapturous applause follows as Boxpark shows its support for England’s No. 16.

The comeback

Support for the Lionesses was in good supply, and it was needed midway through the second half.

England fell behind after Barbara Bonansea picked up the ball at the backpost and thrashed it past Hannah Hampton. Only a later effort from Lauren James had any impact in lifting the crowd. This was a party in need of some life.

BBC pundit — and former Lioness — Alex Scott arrived on stage at half-time to introduce singer Jess Glynne, who is her partner. She wrapped up her mini-set just as the projector behind her returned to show Beth Mead coming off the bench and joining a huddle.

Boxpark Wembley was heaving with England fans for the semifinal clash against Italy. Getty

It has been the bench players — the “positive clicks” clique — that have stirred imaginations this tournament. The sight of Kelly on the touchline drew loud cheers, as did the introductions of Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones.

After Agyemang’s equaliser, the party got underway: Fans jumped onto the tables while others put hands on their head. “Seven Nation Army” blared on the speakers. Seconds later when the final whistle rang, the DJ played “Just can’t get enough.”

Near one of the back tables, a father and daughter are dancing with an unfurled England flag.

“The fact that we come back from this again … I mean, the momentum has to be on our side, surely,” the father, Lee, says.

“Well, as you can imagine, I’m here with my daughter. It means so much to the whole country now. I think we’ve all embraced what is going on with the Lionesses. It’s pure craziness and we love it so much.”

Winning moment

play 0:49 Nothing beats an injury-time equaliser Alex Scott and Jess Glynne join the celebrations at BOXPARK in Wembley as Michelle Agyemang equalises for England

It is when Kelly stepped up to take the extra-time penalty that the room fell near-silent for the first time. Of course, that hush was quickly broken by loud groans when Kelly’s powered attempt fired into the goalkeeper’s gloves, only to turn into roars when she slotted in the rebound.

There were tears on the Italian bench, and a different kind of tears at Boxpark. Three renditions of “Sweet Caroline” rang out, followed by a version of “Three Lions.”

It has all become quite a familar feeling. This is the third major tournament in a row that England have reached the final, with a rematch against Spain to come.

There path there was different, though. It hasn’t been defined by Weigman’s signature desire for tactical control, or an overpowering of opponents.

Instead, it’s been a case of winning any way possible. At Boxpark, it was rewarded with a “Proper England” reaction.