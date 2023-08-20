Flexibility: How It Leads To Employee Productivity And Engagement

In recent years, work environments have undergone significant transformations. With advancements in technology, the way we work has evolved dramatically. Employees don’t necessarily have to work in offices with strict schedules anymore but instead have more options. The rise of flexibility in the workplace offers employees the freedom to choose how, when, and where they work. In fact, remote work is one of the most popular trends in flexible work arrangements. However, it’s not just about working from your favorite cafe or vacation home; it’s also about tailoring the work schedule to fit your needs. Below, we’ll explore how flexibility impacts employee productivity and engagement and see how you can prepare for a company culture that embraces it.

What Drives The Need For Flexibility?

With the rapid advancement of digital tools like collaboration platforms and communication apps, employees can connect and work with each other seamlessly from different locations. This has made things easier for distributed teams, which can now work remotely with flexible work hours without needing a physical space. Managers can easily track their team’s performance without physical supervision. Additionally, modern workforces are diverse, with people from different backgrounds, experiences, and age groups. This calls for flexible options since employees have varying needs. For example, Gen Z employees often value work-life balance, while some older employees may feel more comfortable working in an office. Overall, after the pandemic, more and more workers have higher expectations regarding work-life balance and seek flexibility options. So, companies that can offer this freedom have a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining employees.

How Does Flexibility Affect Productivity?

Autonomy

When employees are free to choose how, when, and where they work, they gain a sense of autonomy, which results in ownership. This means that they have more control over their work and are more motivated to be productive. For instance, some people are productive as soon as they wake up, others may need some time before starting work, and some are night owls. Flexibility options allow them to fix their schedule according to the time of day they perform better, boosting employee productivity and engagement. In addition, flexibility gives people the option to work around personal commitments. They won’t feel distracted and stressed at work because they won’t make it to a loved one’s birthday party. They’ll arrange their work in a way that will accommodate their personal time, thus making them happier. This will prompt them to go the extra mile when performing their tasks, increasing their productivity.

Reduced Absenteeism And Presenteeism

Everyone can feel under the weather, both physically and mentally, but not all proceed to take a sick day due to fear of falling behind on tasks. This is called presenteeism, and it’s the habit of showing up to work even if we’re not feeling well. With flexibility, this phenomenon can be easily navigated. When employees can work remotely, they’re more likely to adjust their schedules or take a day off to rest without sacrificing productivity. The same applies to absenteeism, too. Flexible options reduce unplanned absences since staffers can fit emergencies into their schedules without jeopardizing their work responsibilities.

Employee Engagement Through Flexibility

Job Satisfaction

Research has shown that employees who have control over the way they work tend to be more satisfied with their jobs. When employees feel happy in the workplace, they become more invested in the company’s success. It’s like they belong to a big family where everyone’s voice is heard. Flexibility is so important that sometimes people overlook compensation in a job application or interview and search straight for flexible work arrangements. So, if your staffers have lost interest or seem out of focus, try implementing more flexible options, especially if you notice that some of them are swamped with tasks and overworking. This will reduce turnover rates and create a loyal workforce working hard to achieve the company’s goals.

Trust And Responsibility

Flexible work options can’t exist without trust and responsibility. By allowing employees to choose their own work arrangements, you show that you trust them to manage their time and complete their tasks and projects successfully. This will encourage them to trust you back, thus feeling deeply connected to the organization and working towards its mission. Additionally, it takes a high level of responsibility to structure tasks and take control of one’s work. This means that your workforce will know you consider them responsible enough and will become dedicated to contributing meaningfully. You’ll notice that they’ll start bringing innovative ideas to the table and not be afraid of suggesting creative solutions for projects or issues.

Employee Well-Being

Having the ability to take personal time when you need it makes a huge difference in how you approach responsibilities, including work. Since flexible work arrangements give employees more control, they reduce stress levels and burnout. Without commuting, traffic, and uncomfortable work settings, your staff will focus better and have a more positive work experience. Additionally, employees have more time for themselves, as they can leave their laptops for an hour or two and enjoy activities like working out, shopping, or spending time with their loved ones. Then they can return to work and continue with their tasks. This improved balance not only benefits their well-being but also brings them more happiness. However, flexibility isn’t enough when it comes to mental health. Managers need to be supportive of their team members and respect their need for personal time, too.

Challenges In Implementing Flexibility

Concerns About Remote Work

Many employers worry that employees might slack off or become less productive when working from home. However, they don’t have to worry about this if they establish clear and transparent communication channels. Video call and messaging apps, in combination with project management software, can encourage employees to share progress on tasks and collaborate with their teams and managers effectively. To ensure that your remote workers are on the same page and everything runs smoothly, simply set clear expectations for them. When they know what’s expected of them, they’ll be more committed.

Workload

Allocating responsibilities and workload can be tricky with remote work. Some employees may feel the need to prove themselves by working too much, and others may not know what to do with their time, ending up with cluttered results and missed deadlines. To overcome this, you need to set realistic goals for project completion and not assign your employees too many tasks at a time. They may be tempted to take them all up simultaneously and miss the point. Also, keep a close eye on workloads and make sure everyone is coping well. Don’t hesitate to encourage days off and vacation time, if needed, to avoid a burned-out workforce.

Organization’s Needs

It’s a struggle to find the right balance between offering employees flexibility and ensuring that this aligns with the goals and needs of the organization. While we’ve stated that flexible options aren’t obstacles when it comes to employee productivity and engagement, the rates may not fit with the company’s goals. So, be clear about the annual goals and monitor progress to ensure that everything’s on the right path. Managers should work closely with their teams and ensure productivity without compromising their team members’ freedom, though. You can also leverage tools to automate specific tasks and help your workforce focus on other projects and assignments.

How To Build A Flexible Work Culture

Lead By Example

As a leader, you should set the tone for the entire workforce and begin working remotely, too. If you embrace flexibility, it will send a message to your employees that you value their work-life balance and care about their mental health. At the same time, explain to your people why you chose to promote flexibility and highlight the benefits it has for employee productivity and engagement. Don’t forget to celebrate the results of their remote work, despite the hours they’ve worked. This prioritizes success over working hours and motivates employees to excel without worrying about exhausting schedules.

Open Communication

Apart from instant messaging apps and video conferencing platforms, you need to create an open communication mindset as well. Employees should reach out to each other and their managers in case they need help or have questions. They need to feel comfortable expressing their concerns or even sharing ideas and suggestions. A safe and judgment-free workplace can go a long way toward ensuring success while working remotely. Similarly, ask employees for their feedback and make them feel heard. This can go both ways since constructive feedback will improve both their performance and the organization’s operations.

Policies And Guidelines

Policies set the boundaries and standards for how you’re going to practice flexibility in your company. They guide everyone on how to contribute to a flexible and productive work environment while enjoying the benefits that come with it. One of the most important policies is to ensure that every single employee has the chance to participate in flexible work arrangements. You don’t want people to feel left out. So, if their role calls for it, allow them to set their own work settings. You also have to be transparent about how you monitor people’s progress and performance, as well as how you make decisions regarding the available flexible options. For example, your workforce needs to be aware of why they need to be available at specific times for meetings or why they can’t work overnight, even if they want to.

Conclusion

Flexibility isn’t just a trend; it’s a change in how we approach work nowadays. As employees seek to have more and more control over their work, businesses that adopt flexible work practices for employee productivity and engagement are better able to attract and retain talented people. Change isn’t always a bad thing, and more flexibility will surely benefit both the company and its workforce.