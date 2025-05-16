The thought of C-suite executives who run Fortune 500 Europe companies, which are the region’s biggest by revenue, might conjure adjectives like “busy” and “hardworking.”

But it’s not all about work. The play matters just as much, especially as these top leaders juggle high-stakes jobs with their personal ambitions.

CEOs turn to hobbies to cope with the demands of their work and help them dedicate time to things they love to do, regardless of how tight their schedules are, the Harvard Business Review found in 2018. There are also leadership benefits to doing so.

Still, it’s less common and certainly doesn’t dominate the narrative (unless the executive is into DJ-ing or extreme sports, for instance).

We asked a few Fortune 500 Europe executives what they do when not at work and how they carve time for it amid their busy schedules.

Roy Jakobs, CEO, Royal Philips: Fittest Way Forward

Jakobs has been leading the Dutch health tech company since 2022. The polyglot likes spending his time doing a mix of things, including playing sports and spending time with his family.

“I’m up early Saturday morning to play tennis and I run through the week, also when I’m traveling. After a busy week, cooking with my family is a great way for us to catch up, but skiing together is the ultimate family time,” Jakobs told Fortune.

“And then there’s football. I play every week and have been doing so since I was very young. There’s nothing like team sport, just like working at Philips. I recently played in a friendly football match with colleagues in China. It was a lot of fun. Above all, I want to be moving and doing things with my family. Given it’s all connected to health and happiness, I’m quite determined every week to protect this time in my agenda.”

Joanna Price, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Heineken: Mind-Benders

Price was appointed in the C-suite role at the Amsterdam-based brewer last summer. She has worked across the world in roles at Coca-Cola and News Corp. Her favorite pass-time is solving jigsaw puzzles, of which she owns over 40 sets in different varieties, Price told Fortune.

“One of the things I love most is how puzzles help me stay present. Sorting through pieces and searching for the right fit demands full attention, leaving little room for distraction,” she said.

“Whether it’s a challenging jigsaw puzzle or a logic-based puzzle, the activity provides a sense of order and clarity that does not always exist in my day. It’s not just about fitting pieces together; it’s about creating a space where I can concentrate, exercise patience, and step away from the demands of work and other responsibilities.”

While it may seem like a niche interest, Price sees puzzle-solving as more than just a hobby.

“It’s a peaceful, screen-free way to recharge, offering both a mental workout and a much-needed break from the pace of daily life,” she said.

Roland Busch, CEO, Siemens: Go Hard or Go Home

Busch has spent over thirty years of his career at the German tech company and has been its CEO for nearly four years. A trained physicist, Busch has a wide array of interests that have kept him sharp throughout corporate life.

“Back in the day, I competed in the decathlon and handball, which is all about testing both your physical endurance and mental strength. It taught me so much about perseverance, adaptability, and team play — skills I still rely on today,” Busch told Fortune, adding that he typically starts his day at a fitness studio either at Siemens or in hotels.

Along the way, he found new fitness streams, such as high-intensity training (HIT) and jumping rope, which, he says, have kept him ready for the “mental decathlon” that his job calls for.

“I am, by nature, a curious person, so I went all in—I even started making my own jumping ropes and got quite a few colleagues hooked on the hobby,” Busch said.

The Siemens chief also sets aside time for endeavors beyond physical fitness.

“I have a deep passion for reading. I dive into topics like quantum physics, AI, climate change, and global economics. One of my favorite books is ‘The Machinery of Life’ by David S. Goodsell. For this holiday season, I already packed ‘Homo Deus’ by Y.N. Harari and ‘Why we sleep’ by M. Walker.”

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Chairman & CEO, Chivas Brothers: All-Round Health

Gourgues served as the managing director of wine and spirits giant Pernod Ricard before becoming the CEO and chairman of its Scotch Whisky arm, Chivas Brothers. The executive has been bestowed the unique honor of the Keeper of the Quaich, an international society dedicated to those serving the Scotch Whisky industry.

Gourgues might be steeped in the elite world of liqueur, but his hobby outside work is all about health and wellness.

“Staying active is my number one priority and is one of the ways I keep both mentally and physically healthy. Exercise has been a focal point of my life for as long as I can remember and is first on my agenda each day–everything else is built around that,” he told Fortune.

“My favourite forms of movement are running – for me, this is a type of active meditation, as well as reformer Pilates, which is great for structure. Prioritising this allows me to live my life in the most impactful way possible, as an individual, family man, friend and leader, all at once.”

Conny Kalcher, Chief Customer Officer, Zurich Insurance: The World is your Oyster

Kalcher joined the insurer when it built a dedicated customer office division in 2019 to focus on the company’s digital presence. Prior to that, she had a three-decade career at Lego, the toymaker.

Although Kalcher has seen the world through her professional career, she considers traveling a form of learning as it “opens my mind to new perspectives whilst at the same time allowing me to relax and recharge before the business eventually kicks in again.”

“Earlier this year, I traveled to Borneo, staying in the tropical rainforest and experiencing firsthand how Zurich is supporting the re-forestation in Sabah, bringing back indigenous plants and trees and restoring the biodiversity,” she told Fortune.

“This Christmas, my husband and I are traveling to Taiwan, exploring the country’s unspoiled nature, visiting the magical Sun Moon Lake, and enjoying a natural wellness experience at the hot spring baths in the hills of Guguan.”

