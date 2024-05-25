Except he doesn’t. He shows her compassion. He waits for her. Promises to help her get skilled up, tooled up, get a vehicle. He wants her to help him finish his deliveries. It makes sense for both of them. Subtle shorthand shows us that they travel together for some time; she takes on his face paint style, he gets her a “boomstick.” When Jack gets ambushed at the bullet farm and Furiosa has the means and opportunity to escape and find her way home, she chooses not to, and risks her life to save his. When she first invites him to come with her to her home, he turns her down. Later he agrees. Their friendship/romance is slow, sincere, and earned.

Furiosa and Jack’s relationship isn’t about lust or sex. And the concept of “love” is never discussed, because who has the time or space for either of these concepts in the Wasteland?

Furiosa, as a movie, is pleasingly, and perhaps surprisingly, sexless. We know the brides are being raped with a view to produce babies, and when those babies aren’t viable, the mothers are used for their milk. It’s a horrible image but it’s not as basely lusty as some dystopias.

So Furiosa and Jack’s closeness is particularly delicate and poignant. The closest they get physically is to touch foreheads, and for her to lean her head on his shoulder in the face of certain death. It’s beautiful and meaningful. Dementus knows it, and can’t bear to look at it. He is a man with no hope and no humanity, and for him to see this tenderness enrages him. And so he destroys it with unreserved cruelty, forcing Furiosa to watch as Praetorian Jack is dragged around and around behind a bike until Jack is dead and Dementus is bored. He craved more and more cruelty until it’s never enough, as he explains to Furiosa, suggesting that they are the same. They are not the same. Furiosa has cut her own arm off to escape, but also, we wonder, not to have to watch Jack die.

The reprieve the audience is given, is that we don’t see him die either. It would be too cruel, and Jack should not become Furiosa’s “woman in the fridge.” Instead we understand he is gone, and Furiosa must move on. Has her love for him made her weaker? We think it’s quite the opposite, but her suffering must be all the more acute for allowing herself to care.

It’s important to note that this care that she feels does not make her “safe.” Miller takes pains to make it so. Much has been written about Ripley in Alien, who is never “made safe” by having a love interest or a child. This happens in Aliens with Newt, and in Alien 3 with Clemens, which arguably makes her a slightly less interesting character. Though Furiosa’s look invites comparisons to Ripley, that is not what happens to Furiosa—if anything she is more dangerous for having allowed compassion into her life, and lost it only to fight another day. If she’s not giving up her home location as a young child for the sake of her mother’s life, no man could make her safe.