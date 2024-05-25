



The idea of a South African safari often conjures up images of five-star lodges and luxury game drives — but a holiday in the bush doesn’t have to be out of reach for travelers on a tighter budget.

According to a data analysis from Go2Africa, the average traveler heads on South African safaris with a medium-high budget, meaning they spend $5,500 to $6,000 on a trip, an increase from last year.

But, on a recent trip, I found that I was able to have an incredible two-week safari trip in Kruger National Park for about $50 a day.

Here’s how I did it and how travelers can save money when planning their safari.

I saved by buying an annual pass



Kruger National Park will always be my favorite place to go on safari. Anadolu/Getty Images





The biggest savings at Kruger National Park can come from buying a Wild Card, an annual pass that gives you a year of access to 80+ parks in southern Africa, including Kruger.

The Wild Card is discounted for South Africans but it cost me 3,780 rands, or about $200, as a foreigner.

Without a Wild Card, I would’ve had to pay over 486 rands a day to visit Kruger, meaning this pass pays for itself in just over a week.

Overall, my pass came to about 270 rands a day for the two-week trip.

We also stayed in one of Kruger’s many rest camps

One of the most immersive ways to experience Kruger is by camping in the South African bush. We saw elephants near our camp and woke up to the sounds of warthogs and hyenas in the distance.

We live in South Africa, so it was easy enough to bring our own camping gear, though travelers can rent a tent, sleeping bags, chairs, and cooking basics from nearby rental companies for a few thousand rands for two weeks.

Kruger National Park has a range of rest camps for different budgets and preferences, whether you prefer to use your own tent or stay in a bungalow with your own kitchen and bathroom.

Prices also vary depending on the season, so it’s wise to avoid really busy months, like September and December. I found that around mid-January to mid-March, two people can camp at Punda Maria, one of Kruger’s cheapest camping options, for just 285 rands a night. During high season, prices go up by about 100 rands per night.

My husband and I visited during a less busy season. We camped at Maroela Satellite Camp and Crocodile Bridge Rest Camp for 331 to 349 rands a night.

Cooking our own food saved us money …

We chose to prepare our own meals and braai (a type of South African barbecue) beneath the stars.

Fortunately, most campsites have plug points, braai stands, shared bathrooms, shared kitchens, and shops selling everything you need to braai.

The park also has restaurants and coffee shops scattered throughout it, which is helpful for anyone who wants to purchase food and drinks without leaving the property.

But there’s nothing quite like braaiing beneath the stars, watching for the occasional hyena along the fence line.

… and so did doing a self-driving safari



We brought our own car to Kruger National Park. Megan Gilbert





If you don’t have your own car, you can rent a sedan for just over 4,000 rands for two weeks. Fortunately, though, there are enough tarred roads in Kruger that you don’t need a special 4×4 to enjoy the park.

We ended up self-driving our own car in Kruger National Park, which allowed us to choose our own adventure and be our own guide.

Rest camps have sighting boards on which visitors pin their major animal sightings from that day and the previous day. This makes it easy to follow trends and choose where to search first. There’s also an app where visitors post their sightings.

On our last self-drive safari in Kruger, we saw cheetahs and all the Big Five (leopard, elephant, rhino, lion, and African buffalo).

Overall, our trip was affordable and dreamy

We saved money throughout our trip and managed to go on a two-week safari in Kruger National Park for just under $50 a day per person.

This price includes two Wild Cards, petrol for our vehicle, and our camping fees and expenses — and our trip was well worth it.