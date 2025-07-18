Sure, doubling your money in 10 seconds would be way more exciting… Just head to Vegas and stick it all on red!

But when it comes to building real, long-term wealth, my goal is to simply double my net worth every 10 years.

All it takes is earning a 7.2% average return each year. That’s it. And thanks to low-cost index funds and no-fee accounts, it’s actually super achievable — even if you know nothing about investing.

The Rule of 72 and doubling your money

Here’s the rule of thumb that changed how I thought about long-term wealth.

The Rule of 72 says: Divide 72 by your average annual return, and you’ll get the number of years it takes to double your money.

So, if your investments grow 1% per year, it would take 72 years to double your money (72 divided by 1).

At 4%, it’ll take about 18 years. And at a 7.2% annual return, it doubles in 10 years.

The cool realization for me was this… When you leave your money for multiple decades, it can double over and over again.

Here’s a look at what $10,000 turns into when earning an average 7.2% return over multiple decades: