Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When I set out to build my company, I knew that acquiring the right domain name wasn’t just a detail — it was foundational. A domain signals professionalism, sets the tone for your brand, and can shape first impressions. But I quickly learned a hard truth: openly chasing a premium domain is risky. The smarter move? A stealth acquisition strategy — one that protected my positioning, saved me money, and helped me land the perfect name.

Why transparency can backfire

I’ve seen it happen more than once: A founder reaches out directly to a domain owner and explains they’re launching a new product. The seller does a quick Google search, spots big-name investors or a fast-growing company — and suddenly, the asking price triples. Once the seller knows who’s behind the inquiry, everything changes. That’s where stealth strategy comes in. It keeps the negotiation focused on the domain’s value — not on your perceived ability to pay.

Avoiding launch-day regret

Too many founders wait until launch day to secure their domain. By that point, they’ve built a brand around a name they’re emotionally attached to — only to find out the .com is taken or priced outrageously. I made a conscious choice to lock in the domain early, before any public development began. That gave me the freedom to walk away, negotiate confidently, or pivot if needed. It was about having control, not scrambling at the last minute.

Related: 5 Unforgettable Lessons I Learned Spending $1 Million on a Domain Name

Working with a broker made all the difference

I didn’t go it alone. I partnered with a domain broker who kept my identity confidential and managed the process end to end. What impressed me most was their understanding of the psychology behind negotiations — they didn’t just pass messages back and forth. They kept the conversation grounded, even when tensions rose, and ensured the deal stayed on track.

Without that structure, I might’ve overpaid, or walked away too early.

Don’t get trigger-happy

I didn’t chase the flashiest or most keyword-rich domain. I chose the one that fit my brand voice — something memorable, aligned, and meaningful. While SEO mattered, brand clarity mattered more. There’s a difference between a good domain and the right domain. That was a lesson I had to learn the hard way.

Protect the process — then go public

Once we agreed on a price, the transaction was handled through escrow, the domain was transferred, and everything was locked in without a hitch. Only then did I begin building the public-facing brand. I didn’t want to tip my hand to competitors, curious investors, or anyone else until the name was secured.

Related: The Best Domains Are Gone — But Here’s How Savvy Founders Still Snag Them

Have a plan — and stay quiet

Acquiring a great domain doesn’t start with a budget. It starts with a plan. Stirring up attention too soon can cost you. But when you move quietly, think strategically, and work with the right partners, you stay in control.

That’s the lesson I learned. That’s how I secured the name I wanted — without anyone knowing I was behind the deal.

Ready to break through your revenue ceiling? Join us at Level Up, a conference for ambitious business leaders to unlock new growth opportunities.