I’ll be the first to admit it — I’m obsessed with AI. As an entrepreneur and marketer, I’ve watched artificial intelligence go from a futuristic idea to an everyday business need. AI has become a powerful tool for entrepreneurs, small business owners and creators looking to work smarter, generate new income streams, and scale their businesses faster than ever.

In fact, I’m one of those people, and I’ve seen firsthand how these tools boost my income. Let me show you the five ways I’m actually making money with AI right now, which have transformed my business and helped hundreds of entrepreneurs do the same.

1. Write attention-grabbing content with AI

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: Content is king and the fastest way to profit from AI is to use it in your own business. Blog posts, social media updates, email sequences and sales pages all play a crucial role in attracting leads and driving revenue. However, creating content at scale takes time, which is why I created my AI copywriter for high-impact marketing materials.

How to do it?

Start by taking your top three performing pieces of content. Use AI to break down exactly what made them work – the hooks, the structure, the calls to action. Then create templates that let AI replicate those winning patterns across all your marketing channels.

More high-quality content leads to more traffic, more leads and more sales

Aside from writing with AI, I also repurpose content in a way that maximizes reach. For example, I can take a long-form article or webinar, let AI summarize key takeaways, extract tweetable quotes and turn them into bite-sized LinkedIn or Twitter posts. This keeps my audience engaged without me having to constantly write from scratch.

2. Package AI services to premium clients

As a marketing consultant (and someone who runs a virtual assistant team), one of the biggest ways I make money with AI is by using it to upgrade the services I offer to clients. I’ve started integrating AI tools into client projects — and they love it.

Why? Because my team can deliver more work in less time without sacrificing quality. AI helps us write copy, edit videos, design graphics and even generate data-driven insights faster than ever. The result? Happier clients, bigger projects and higher earnings.

Now, think about the services you already offer (or want to offer) and ask yourself, “How can AI help me deliver faster, better results?” or “What new services can I offer using AI?”

Here are a few examples:

Writing: ChatGPT and Claude help brainstorm topics and speed up drafting so you can take on more projects.

ChatGPT and Claude help brainstorm topics and speed up drafting so you can take on more projects. Graphic Design: Canva’s Magic Studio and MidJourney help create more content, faster.

Canva’s Magic Studio and MidJourney help create more content, faster. Video Editing: Descript and Opus make editing faster and smoother.

Descript and Opus make editing faster and smoother. Marketing and consulting: ChatGPT and Perplexity help with deeper insights and strategies.

The bottom line: Every business needs what AI helps create, and those are attention, leads, and sales. And if you’re “the person who knows how to use AI”? You’ll always be in demand.

3. Create AI products that print money while you sleep

I’m a big believer in scaling income with digital products like online courses, e-books, templates, guides and more. And AI has made this process faster and easier for me. It even improves the quality of what I create in some cases.

The best part? You can create them once and sell them many times.

For example, if I want to write a short e-book, I’ll start by asking an AI to outline the main chapters. Then I’ll use AI to draft sections which I can later edit and refine with my personal touch. This cuts down creation time, so I can get the product to market faster and start earning sooner.

4. Build AI sales funnels that deliver

The behind-the-scenes way AI contributes to making me money is marketing automation. It creates the conditions that lead to revenue and that’s just as valuable.

For example, AI crafts everything (lead magnets, email sequences, sales pages, and ads) — so my funnel runs efficiently from start to finish. Then, AI tools schedule my content, onboard new clients and handle follow-ups without me having to be hands-on every step of the way. This means scaling without extra work. Instead, the system works in the background, warming up leads until they’re ready to buy.

5. Become the AI expert everyone wants to hire

When I first started using AI in my business, something unexpected happened — other business owners started asking how I was doing it. That’s how I discovered that many businesses are now seeking AI experts to help integrate AI into their operations.

The fact is, right now, companies are willing to pay premium rates for AI expertise because:

They know AI is important, but don’t know where to start.

They need practical solutions, not technical deep dives.

They want to save time and make more money using AI.

If you’ve successfully used AI in your own business, you already have the foundation to help others do the same. And right now, there’s more demand than supply for AI consultants who can help companies navigate this shift.

The AI advantage is yours to take

What started as a way to improve my own business turned into a system that runs smoother, earns more and scales effortlessly. And here’s the truth: anyone willing to learn and adapt can do the same.

You just need to be curious, willing to experiment and ready to apply what works. The biggest rewards will go to those who take action.

Now, the only question left is: How will you use AI?