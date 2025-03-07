Almost a year and a half after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Brazil — and with little football in the meantime — Neymar is back. Brazil’s all-time top scorer has been recalled to the squad for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers later this month against Colombia and Argentina. So that poses the question: how will the 33-year-old’s return impact Brazil in these upcoming matches?

Is he ready?

A very good question, to which the answer is “probably not.” True, he has exceeded expectations of his fitness since going back to Brazil to rejoin Santos earlier this year.

Neymar left Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal after coach Jorge Jesus decided not to register him for the league, saying that he was not keeping up with the rhythm of the others in training. But after coming off the bench in his first game for Santos, he has started the subsequent six — twice staying on until the end — and the team’s results have certainly improved. He is in the process of regaining match fitness, and has done some excellent things, but almost all of them have been from set pieces.

He has been striking corners and free kicks with all of the old quality. But from open play, he is finding it hard to make an impact, especially in the vital space on the edge of the opposing penalty area. And most of these matches have been against minor opponents in the Brazilian Campeonato Paulista (São Paulo State Championship). Playing in World Cup qualification, against two of the best sides on the continent (the finalists of last year’s Copa América) is a giant step up.

Why is he back?

Because there is a Neymar-shaped hole in the middle of the Brazil team.

“We have been waiting for him,” said Brazil coach Dorival Junior. “And this is the first time he’s been available. The other players have been publicly expressing what he means to our group.”

It would seem reasonable to conclude that if Brazil were sailing through the qualifiers, then there would be no need to rush him back so soon. As former Brazil international striker Dodô said on local TV, “It’s not the right time. Given two or three months he’ll be back at his best.”

Dodô was aware that he was part of a small minority. Brazil are fifth in the table, with plenty of tough games ahead, such as an away trip to the altitude of Bolivia on the final matchday in September. In any previous World Cup qualifying campaign, there would be genuine concerns about missing out on the competition. But with six South Americans going through automatically to 2026 — and the seventh having the chance of a play-off — there is no need to panic. But there are plenty of reasons to be worried, not least because Brazil’s objective is to win the World Cup fifteen months from now.

For the first time since October 2023, Neymar is back in the Brazil squad for the upcoming South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Also, if qualification is not really in doubt, the job security of the coach most certainly is. There is a need, then, for a short term fix, a morale boost, the return of the saviour.

Will he start these games?

Starting this weekend, things get serious for Santos. They are now in the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista. From now on, there are no small teams, starting with historic rivals Corinthians on Sunday, with a title at stake.

So something will depend on how he comes through these games. He came off in last Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Red Bull Bragantino feeling some muscular discomfort, and needing ice on his thigh. Dorival will be watching closely.

“We’re not creating high expectations,” says the Brazil coach.

“Putting all the responsibility on this comeback. He’s going through a process of recuperation. We understand this, we are aware of this.”

But the absence of both Lucas Paquetá and Andreas Pereira from the squad would seem to be significant. Neymar is the only one on the squad who would seem comfortable in the role of deep lying playmaker, which was the position he was already filling with Brazil when he was injured.

Where once Neymar was — in the expression of former national team coach Tite both bow and arrow — now he is more likely to be the former. With plenty of pace in front of him — Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Savinho — Neymar can now drop deep and thread passes before joining up with the attack. And even a Neymar largely restricted to set pieces can be useful. Given quality service, the centre-backs are very dangerous attacking the ball at corners. Neymar is one of the best supply lines in the business.