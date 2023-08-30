[ad_1]\r\n<br><div>\n\n<head>\n <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text\/html; charset=UTF-8"\/>\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1,maximum-scale=1"\/>\n <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"\/>\n <title>How Khadija Zegga\u00ef created the most fashionable film of the year <\/title>\n\n <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/images\/favicons\/apple-touch-icon.png"\/>\n <link rel="icon" type="image\/png" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/images\/favicons\/favicon-32x32.png"\/>\n <link rel="icon" type="image\/png" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/images\/favicons\/favicon-16x16.png"\/>\n <link rel="manifest" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/images\/favicons\/manifest.json"\/>\n <link rel="mask-icon" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/images\/favicons\/safari-pinned-tab.svg" color="#000000"\/>\n <meta name="theme-color" content="#ffffff"\/>\n\n <link rel="pingback" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp\/xmlrpc.php"\/>\n <meta name="google-site-verification" content="ocGp84V4ZBMGw1pPPeheNt0AGfUXDQO5_g06kJmCjBc"\/>\n <!-- Quantcast Choice. Consent Manager Tag v2.0 (for TCF 2.0) -->\n\n<!-- End Quantcast Choice. Consent Manager Tag v2.0 (for TCF 2.0) -->\n\n <!-- Google Tag Manager -->\n \n <!-- End Google Tag Manager -->\n\n \n <!-- End Video Monetization -->\n <!-- Facebook Pixel Code -->\n \n <noscript>\n <img height="1" width="1" src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/tr?id=844332942710770&ev=PageView&noscript=1"\/>\n <\/noscript>\n <!-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->\n <meta name="robots" content="index, follow, max-image-preview:large, max-snippet:-1, max-video-preview:-1"\/>\n\n\t<!-- This site is optimized with the Yoast SEO plugin v20.11 - https:\/\/yoast.com\/wordpress\/plugins\/seo\/ -->\n\t<meta name="description" content="Ira Sachs' latest drama features steamy sex, passionate rows, and some of the best cinematic knitwear in years. We speak to the film's costume designer to find out how the film developed its signature style."\/>\n\t<link rel="canonical" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/interviews\/khadija-zeggai-passages\/"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:locale" content="en_US"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:type" content="article"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:title" content="How Khadija Zegga\u00ef created the most fashionable film of the year"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:description" content="Ira Sachs' latest drama features steamy sex, passionate rows, and some of the best cinematic knitwear in years. We speak to the film's costume designer to find out how the film developed its signature style."\/>\n\t<meta property="og:url" content="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/interviews\/khadija-zeggai-passages\/"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:site_name" content="Little White Lies"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:publisher" content="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/littlewhiteliesmagazine"\/>\n\t<meta property="article:modified_time" content="2023-08-30T10:06:47+00:00"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image" content="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/08\/Passages-Costumes.jpg"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:width" content="2000"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:height" content="1500"\/>\n\t<meta property="og:image:type" content="image\/jpeg"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"\/>\n\t<meta name="twitter:site" content="@LWLies"\/>\n\t\n\t<!-- \/ Yoast SEO plugin. -->\n\n\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/steadyhq.com"\/>\n<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="https:\/\/plausible.io"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/rss+xml" title="Little White Lies \u00bb Feed" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/feed\/"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/rss+xml" title="Little White Lies \u00bb Comments Feed" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/comments\/feed\/"\/>\n\n\n\t<link rel="stylesheet" id="classic-theme-styles-css" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp\/wp-includes\/css\/classic-themes.min.css?ver=6.2.2" type="text\/css" media="all"\/>\n\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="styles-css" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/css\/screen.css?ver=20230724133248" type="text\/css" media="all"\/>\n<link rel="stylesheet" id="Icons-css" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-content\/themes\/littlewhitelies\/assets\/icons\/icomoon\/style.css?ver=20120208" type="text\/css" media="all"\/>\n\n\n\n\n\n\n<link rel="https:\/\/api.w.org\/" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-json\/"\/><link rel="EditURI" type="application\/rsd+xml" title="RSD" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp\/xmlrpc.php?rsd"\/>\n<link rel="wlwmanifest" type="application\/wlwmanifest+xml" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp\/wp-includes\/wlwmanifest.xml"\/>\n<link rel="shortlink" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/?p=34744"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="application\/json+oembed" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-json\/oembed\/1.0\/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Flwlies.com%2Finterviews%2Fkhadija-zeggai-passages%2F"\/>\n<link rel="alternate" type="text\/xml+oembed" href="https:\/\/lwlies.com\/wp-json\/oembed\/1.0\/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Flwlies.com%2Finterviews%2Fkhadija-zeggai-passages%2F&format=xml"\/>\n<!-- Stream WordPress user activity plugin v3.9.3 -->\n<!--[if lt IE 9]><![endif]-->\t\t\n\t\t\n<!-- \/\/Connect Container: TCO -->\n\n\n\n\n\n\n<\/head>\n\n<body class="interview-template-default single single-interview postid-34744 no-js" id="wp_automatic_ReadabilityBody">\n <svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-dark-grayscale"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0 0.49803921568627"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 0.49803921568627"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0 0.49803921568627"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-grayscale"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-purple-yellow"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0.54901960784314 0.98823529411765"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0.71764705882353 0.25490196078431"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-blue-red"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 0.27843137254902"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0.5921568627451 0.27843137254902"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-midnight"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0 0"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 0.64705882352941"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-magenta-yellow"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0.78039215686275 1"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 0.94901960784314"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0.35294117647059 0.47058823529412"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-purple-green"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0.65098039215686 0.40392156862745"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 1"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0.44705882352941 0.4"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewbox="0 0 0 0" width="0" height="0" focusable="false" role="none" style="visibility: hidden; position: absolute; left: -9999px; overflow: hidden;"><defs><filter id="wp-duotone-blue-orange"><fecolormatrix color-interpolation-filters="sRGB" type="matrix" values=" .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 .299 .587 .114 0 0 "\/><fecomponenttransfer color-interpolation-filters="sRGB"><fefuncr type="table" tablevalues="0.098039215686275 1"\/><fefuncg type="table" tablevalues="0 0.66274509803922"\/><fefuncb type="table" tablevalues="0.84705882352941 0.41960784313725"\/><fefunca type="table" tablevalues="1 1"\/><\/fecomponenttransfer><fecomposite in2="SourceGraphic" operator="in"\/><\/filter><\/defs><\/svg>\n \n\n \n\n\n\n \n\n \n\t <div class="overlay networkOverlay">\n \n <div class="centralise">\n <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="#" class="overlayClose">\n <div class="networkContent">\n <img src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/Andrea-Riseboroughs-Oscar-nominated-role-is-just-one-part-of-a.png" alt="Little White Lies Logo"\/>\n <h2>About Little White Lies<\/h2>\n <p>Little White Lies was established in 2005 as a bi-monthly print magazine committed to championing great movies and the talented people who make them. Combining cutting-edge design, illustration and journalism, we\u2019ve been described as being \u201cat the vanguard of the independent publishing movement.\u201d Our reviews feature a unique tripartite ranking system that captures the different aspects of the movie-going experience. We believe in Truth & Movies.<\/p>\n\n <h3>Editorial<\/h3>\n \n\n <h3>Design<\/h3>\n \n <\/div>\n <\/div>\n<\/div>\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n <!-- Quantcast Tag -->\n \n\n <noscript>\n <div style="display:none;">\n <img src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/01\/Andrea-Riseboroughs-Oscar-nominated-role-is-just-one-part-of-a.gif" border="0" height="1" width="1" alt="Quantcast"\/>\n <\/div>\n <\/noscript>\n <!-- End Quantcast tag -->\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\n\t\t\t <\/body>\n<\/div><script>\n ! function(f, b, e, v, n, t, s) {\n if (f.fbq) return;\n n = f.fbq = function() {\n n.callMethod ?\n n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments)\n };\n if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n;\n n.push = n;\n n.loaded = !0;\n n.version = '2.0';\n n.queue = [];\n t = b.createElement(e);\n t.async = !0;\n t.src = v;\n s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];\n s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s)\n }(window, document, 'script',\n 'https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/fbevents.js');\n fbq('init', '844332942710770');\n fbq('track', 'PageView');\n <\/script>\r\n<br>[ad_2]