A scheme illustrating the molecular mechanisms underlying HTLV-1 latency. Credit: Nature Microbiology (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-025-02006-7



A research team from Kumamoto University has made a new discovery that reveals how the human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1) silently persists in the body. Their finding potentially lays the foundation for new therapeutic approaches. Their study, published in Nature Microbiology, identifies a previously unknown genetic “silencer” element that keeps the virus in a dormant, undetectable state.

HTLV-1 is a cancer-causing retrovirus known to lead to adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), an aggressive and often fatal disease. Although most infected individuals remain asymptomatic for life, a fraction eventually develop leukemia or other inflammatory conditions. The virus achieves long-term persistence by entering a “latent” state, during which its genetic material hides inside the host’s genome with minimal activity—evading immune detection.

In this study, the research team, led by Professor Yorifumi Satou from the Joint Research Center for Human Retrovirus, Kumamoto University, identified a specific region within the HTLV-1 genome that functions as a viral silencer. This sequence recruits host transcription factors, particularly the RUNX1 complex, which suppresses the virus’s gene expression. When this silencer region was removed or mutated, the virus became more active, leading to greater immune recognition and clearance in lab models.

Remarkably, when the HTLV-1 silencer was artificially inserted into HIV-1—the virus that causes AIDS—the HIV virus adopted a more latent-like state, with reduced replication and cell killing. This suggests that the silencer mechanism could potentially be harnessed to design better therapies for HIV as well.

“This is the first time we’ve uncovered a built-in mechanism that allows a human leukemia virus to regulate its own invisibility,” said Professor Satou. “It’s a clever evolutionary tactic, and now that we understand it, we might be able to turn the tables in treatment.”

The findings offer hope not only for understanding and treating HTLV-1, especially in endemic regions like southwestern Japan, but also for broader retroviral infections.

More information:

Kenji Sugata et al, Intragenic viral silencer element regulates HTLV-1 latency via RUNX complex recruitment, Nature Microbiology (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-025-02006-7



Kumamoto University





Provided byKumamoto University