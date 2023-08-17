THE Lionesses celebrated reaching the World Cup final with chips and gravy — and a sing-song.
Semi-final goal-scorer Ella Toone, 23, revealed the players tucked into the northern treat after beating Australia’s Matildas 3-1 in Sydney.
The Manchester United midfielder told the latest episode of Lionesses Down Under: “We got back quite late. We had some chips and gravy.”
Asked to describe the bus ride after the match, Toone said: “The vibe was really good — we were all singing.”
But not everyone was as energetic after a hard fought semi-final.
Teammate Jess Carter, 25, said: “I just don’t know how everyone had the energy. I had my headphones in.”
Toone’s latest strike made her the first England player to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final of major international tournaments.
She said: “It’s not a bad stat that, is it.
“One that will stay with me for life.”
Wednesday night’s semi-final at Stadium Australia in Sydney was played in front of a sellout 75,784 crowd.
According to Australian football news outlet KEEPUP the match was the most watched TV event in Australian history.
More than 11million – 42 per cent of the country – reportedly tuned in on Channel 7.