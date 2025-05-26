Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool may have secured their 20th title back in April, but Arne Slot’s side had to wait until the final day of the season on Sunday to get their hands on the silverware.

Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy for the second time in his career as his team celebrated their achievement with their fans at Anfield — an occasion they were unable to enjoy when they last won the title in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were poignant scenes amid the party atmosphere as Trent Alexander-Arnold bid an emotional farewell to the Kop, ahead of the academy graduate’s expected move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer.

The party atmosphere around Anfield was evident as the players arrived for the final match of the season. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp was in attendance to watch his former side be crowned Premier League champions once again. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Crystal Palace threatened to dampen spirits when they took the lead at Anfield, but Mohamed Salah’s equaliser ensured Liverpool avoided ending the season with a defeat. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s dominance has made it feel as if their name has been on the trophy for a large part of this season. Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Mohamed Salah was presented with the Premier League’s Golden Boot and Playmaker award by Liverpool legend Ian Rush. Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy for the second time in his career. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has likely played his final game as a footballer at Liverpool. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Arne Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title during his first season in charge. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Liverpool players and staff congregated in front of the Kop as the supporters sang You’ll Never Walk Alone. Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Liverpool fans at Anfield were able to celebrate the title in person, unlike in 2020. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool’s South American contingent posed together with the Premier League trophy. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League