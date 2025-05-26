Liverpool may have secured their 20th title back in April, but Arne Slot’s side had to wait until the final day of the season on Sunday to get their hands on the silverware.
Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy for the second time in his career as his team celebrated their achievement with their fans at Anfield — an occasion they were unable to enjoy when they last won the title in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were poignant scenes amid the party atmosphere as Trent Alexander-Arnold bid an emotional farewell to the Kop, ahead of the academy graduate’s expected move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer.