Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are reportedly married, but how long have they been dating each other?

Captain America has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony. Chris Evans broke the hearts of many when he officially confirmed his relationship on Instagram. It did not take long for their picture to go viral on social media with fans expressing their sadness over the actor’s relationship status. Now, reports suggest that the two are officially married.

How long have Chris Evans and Alba Baptista been dating?

Chris and Alba have been dating for over two years. In November 2022, the rumors about their relationship surfaced online. Reports suggested that they had been dating in private and were madly in love.

While they were pictured together in various instances, it wasn’t months later that they officially confirmed their romance. The Avengers actor had shared a picture of Alba on his story.

Since then, there have been various instances where the star has given a sneak peek of their relationship on social media.

The two reportedly got married recently

Page Six recently broke the news that Chris and Alba reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony while being surrounded by their family and close friends.

The ceremony reportedly took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. The outlet notes that the guests had to tie an NDA while their phones were forfeited.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and more were also part of the celebration.

What we know about Alba Baptista

Alba is a Portuguese actress who is well-known for her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. She played the character of Ava Silva.

She has also appeared in Portuguese series and films, including A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

To add to this, she reportedly speaks five languages including Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, and German. Unlike Chris, she is on Instagram. However, she has not been active for a couple of months.