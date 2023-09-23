Are you heading to the district of Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? More dangers and intrigue await V, but there are also a lot of rewards in store. As you battle mercs and meet up with former FIA operatives, you’ll soon realize that the brewing conflict is bigger than you can imagine. Our guide discusses how long to beat the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty campaign, as well as the main missions that you can expect. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains minor spoilers.

How long to beat Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

It takes roughly 15 to 20 hours to beat Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, assuming you only focus on the main missions.

As cited in our Phantom Liberty review, you can expect around 30 hours if you complete the main quests (including both concluding arcs), as well as all side missions and gigs. In fact, there are segments in the campaign where you’re asked to wait for several days to pass in-game, nudging you to try gigs in the meantime.

There are also various secrets to find, such as new Tarot Cards and Relic Terminals. Lastly, you can partake in repeatable activities, such as airdrops and driver courier tasks, which yield numerous rewards.

You can visit the Dogtown district once you begin the Phantom Liberty story arc.

Campaign summary

There are various ways for you to start the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty story. You’ll first receive a call from a netrunner named Songbird. From there, you’ll travel to Dogtown, a new district that was once part of Pacifica, though it’s now headed by a disgruntled colonel named Hansen. Eventually, you’ll meet other characters, such as the formidable Solomon Reed.

It’s worth noting that some missions tend to be fast-paced, where you’re running and gunning to take out your foes. Others, meanwhile, have briefings, complete with information on how you’ll infiltrate a facility (a bit like a spy movie). Additionally, without spoiling too much, there are important decisions that you need to make during the later portions of the expansion, one of which leads to an entirely separate arc and a new ending for the main campaign. Needless to say, you’ll want to see these outcomes.

The game nudges you to try various gigs and activities in between some main missions.